By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A listening tour and student survey are part of the information and opinion gathering effort as Florida is set to receive $73 million annually for Career Tech Education.
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced Tuesday that the Florida Department of Education will be hosting a series of public hearings, in-person and virtually, to collect input that will help to inform the development of the state’s career and technical education workforce plan, which is due to the U.S. Department of Education in the spring of 2020.
President Donald Trump signed The Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V) into law July 31, 2018. This made available nearly $1.3 billion annually for career and technical education (CTE) programs throughout the nation.
Of this, Florida will receive approximately $73 million annually to expand opportunities for every student to explore, choose, and follow CTE programs of study and career pathways to earn credentials of value.
The majority of these funds will go directly to Florida College System institutions and school districts to support their local CTE programs.
Increased flexibility and increased alignment between Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), and Perkins are core considerations during the planning and development process.
To that end, the Department has also invited the Department of Economic Opportunity, CareerSource Florida and Enterprise Florida to take part in these public hearings.
Floridians will have the opportunity to offer public input during the Florida Workforce Listening tour stops at the following locations:
• Oct. 29 – Broward County, Atlantic Technical College
• Oct. 30 – Manatee County, Manatee Technical College
• Oct. 31 – Orange County, Orange Technical College
• Nov. 4 – Leon County, Lively Technical College
• Nov. 5 – Okaloosa, Northwest Florida State College
• Nov. 7 – Duval County, Florida State College at Jacksonville
• Week of November 11: two webinars.
An Oct. 18 Florida Department of Education memo to secondary career and technical education directors states that The Division of Career and Technical Education is requesting assistance with the distribution of a survey to students in grades 6-12.
The survey will collect information on attitudes and experiences with career and technical education (CTE). Students are identified as a key stakeholder that states must engage as part of the Perkins V state plan development process.
The survey will be used to inform the priorities to be identified in the state plan for improving the CTE programs and resources.
The survey is accessible through the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/B5GR6NS.
The survey can be completed by any student in grades 6-12, irrespective of whether or not they have ever taken a CTE course, but there are specific questions targeted at students who have enrolled in CTE courses and programs.
