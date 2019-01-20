If you are an uncaring, obstinate, obnoxious and inconsiderate person, there is no need for you to read this article, we can’t help you. Just move to another state. Otherwise if you care about other persons, we may be able to educate you on courtesy and safety.
I’ve searched the Florida Statutes and can find no relaxation of regulations for parking on the right of way during garage sales. So let’s say it! Do not park on the right of way when going to a garage sale. It is illegal, unsafe and very inconsiderate.
There are few locations in Highlands County residential areas where the town, city or state does not own sufficient right of way for you to pull completely off the roadway. In fact, pull off an extra foot or so.
Capt. Bill Sides
Lake Placid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.