By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — CarFit is back, and it has moved to a new location: Lakeshore Mall in Sebring.
For the last two years, members of Senior Corps/RSVP have encouraged senior drivers — and invited drivers of all ages — to take part in a test to see how best to fit their car’s seat, steering wheel, mirrors, controls and even pedals to the driver.
It can help visibility and control of the car and make the difference between being safe or being in a wreck.
CarFit is the first program to offer older adults the opportunity to check how their personal cars “fit” them.
Kris Juve, coordinator of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at South Florida State College, has worked with the event over the last two years, and said it’s designed for elder drivers, but provides insight for drivers of any age.
The short safety checkup — just 20 minutes — is free and voluntary, Juve said. Volunteers trained in the program will review 12 key areas to help drivers “fit” the vehicle to them, Juve said. The better it fits, the better a driver can see all around, reach the controls and respond quickly to road emergencies and situations.
For example, volunteers stand outside and behind the car and ask the driver to adjust mirrors. Then volunteers will move around to make sure the driver can still see them.
Once volunteers disappear from a driver’s view, they have the driver step out and look.
“That’s your blind spots,” Juve said.
An occupational therapist also will be on hand to provide information to older drivers on how to maintain and strengthen driving health.
People over age 65 are the fastest-growing population in the United States, expected to account for one-in-five drivers by 2030.
That equates to more than 30 million older drivers on the nation’s roads.
Because of bone fragility as people age, seniors have the highest crash death rate per mile, after teenagers, whose risk factors include inexperience, speeding, drinking alcohol, not using seat belts and driving at night or on weekends.
Brooke Feagle with the Florida Department of Transportation, District 1,
Feagle is coordinating the next event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 in Sebring.
The joint effort includes FDOT, Senior Corps/RSVP, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Sebring Police Department and Lake Placid Police Department.
The programs was originally developed through a collaboration of the American Society on Aging, American Automobile Association, American Association of Retired Persons and the American Occupational Therapy Association.
To make a reservation, please call Brooke Feagle at 863-800-9539.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.