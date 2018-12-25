Carl Franklin Sircy, Jr.
Carl Franklin Sircy Jr., 83, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. He was born on Feb. 17, 1935 in Madison, Florida to the late Carl Franklin Sircy Sr. and Julia (Cooper) Sircy. Carl moved to Sebring in 1940 from Madison, Florida.
Carl retired from Progress Energy, served with the rescue department of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring where he served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the FFA, Highlands County Firemen’s Inc., Little League, and the Highlands County Gun Club. He worked with the Sebring Police Department, Sebring Utilities, and with Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.
Survivors include his children, Carl F. Sircy III (Ceciley) of Moultrie, Georgia, Dwanda Sircy Green (Steve) of Hiawassee, Georgia, Karie Baucom French (Bob) of Land O’ Lakes, Florida and Lloyd Glenn Baucom of Plant City, Florida; sister, Janice Sircy Snyder of Sarasota, Florida; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley D. Sircy, and grandson, Josh.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Sebring with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida.
Memorial contributions can be made in Carl’s name to the First Baptist Church of Sebring.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
