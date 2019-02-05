In memory of Carl W. Rupert, 89, who passed away at his home in Sebring, Florida on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born Jan. 8,1930 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
He was the beloved husband of Nancy, married for 70 years. Carl was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Jane Rupert. He is survived by three sons, Carl, Mark (Beth) and Todd (Kelly); 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Carl was a member of the VFW and the Eagles and a lifetime member of the Moose and Legion of the Moose.
A funeral service will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 with Rev. David Smalley officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service. Friends are invited to dress casually and drive any classic cars they may own. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
