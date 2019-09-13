By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Dayna Carlton, organizer of Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in downtown Sebring, has returned to her previous role as volunteer and community engagement coordinator.
It couldn’t come at a better time, said Sarah Creekmore, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County: The organization has at least a half-dozen new homes in progress and hundreds of applications in the works for the Highlands Hammers Back hurricane recovery program.
The organization expects to see volunteer numbers swell quickly this fall as winter residents return to Highlands County, and Carlton hopes to organize them efficiently.
For example, Creekmore said, they could create a local builders club out of retirees from mobile home parks and churches. Carlton said working on a home building site helps such groups see the progress of their work.
“The visual is there forever,” Carlton said. “You can see the wall you put up, the window, the sod and the flowers.”
It builds confidence, too, Creekmore said. Those without construction experience get to use construction tools and equipment and can learn how to make minor repairs on their own homes.
For those who might not be physically able and/or have culinary skills, Carlton also hopes to have a “Lunch Bunch,” volunteers who can provide food to work crews at each home building site.
Right now, the local Habitat owns 100 parcels of property, but is focusing on Mason’s Ridge, where three houses are in progress and another two are done, ready for families to take ownership.
In addition, Habitat had 300 interest forms when it first announced the hurricane recovery program. Now with applications in the hundreds, Creekmore hopes to see as many roofs and homes repaired as possible while funding lasts.
Anyone wanting to volunteer can call Carlton at the Habitat office in Sebring, 863-385-7156.
