By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Carmelo Garcia, Democrat, has filed to run for the District 1 seat on the Board of County Commission.
A recent transplant from Winter Haven, Garcia said he has worked in non-profits dealing with youth sports and anti-bullying programs. Soon after he arrived in Highlands County in October 2018, he didn’t find many low-cost or free programs for children.
He went to speak to County Commission to ask for some help, he said, but didn’t get too far.
“Because I wasn’t being heard, I figured there’s only one way to be heard,” Garcia said, which is why he’s seeking office.
He said people have complained to him about utilities, and also about community programs that open and close with the arrival and departure of winter residents.
“Once they leave, I’ve been told there’s nothing left to do,” Garcia said.
A biography on social media states Garcia was born in 1980 in Ponce Puerto and raised in the Bronx in New York City. Garcia was active in his community as an auxiliary police officer at the New York Police Department 40th Precinct in the Bronx, the bio states.
At age 17, the bio states, he worked in the political campaigns of Pedro Espada Jr., Senate Majority Leader of the State of New York, and his son Pedro G. Espada.
In 2001, after 9/11, García served as a chaplain, distributing first aid materials to emergency personnel and doctors responding to the attack.
His non-profit transferred him to Kissimmee in November 2006, the bio states, where Garcia incorporated CIA — Christians & Chaplains In Action Inc., his own 501©(3) — to help distribute food/clothing and offer services to the elderly, and to help those affected by domestic violence and drug or alcohol abuse.
While living in Kissimmee, Garcia graduated from Everest University with a degree in business administration, and launched the All American Women’s Sports Association (A.A.W.S.A.), expected to bring more than 100 jobs to Kissimmee residents and help young women stay educated, healthy and out of trouble.
On July 24, 2019, he opened Heavenly-Touch Cleaning Service & Maintenance Inc. in Sebring — a commercial cleaning company that also does cabinet/flooring installation or minor construction.
This is not his first run for public office.
Garcia ran for Winter Haven City Commission in 2015, for Florida House District 41 in 2018 and for U.S. Representative District 9 in 2016. In the state and federal races, he said a friend ran in the race, and he doesn’t run against friends.
Also, there was a “disqualification due to miscommunication” in the 2018 race — a payment issue with the Polk County Supervisor of Elections disqualified him.
“The people that were running my campaign didn’t put the funds into my account in a timely fashion,” Garcia said.
By the time his $10,000 qualification fee was in, he said, the Polk Supervisor of Elections had pulled his name from the race.
He also had an issue with a couple of checks from his 2016 run. Garcia said he had a DJ for a Kissimmee event, who was to be paid $800. Garcia told the Highlands News-Sun he was supposed to pay the DJ in cash and didn’t have the cash on him that night, but the man had agreed to hold the checks.
However, the DJ later tried to cash the checks and was told the money wasn’t there.
Garcia was arrested last year, but the charges were soon dropped. Garcia told the Highlands News-Sun he and his attorney showed his account had sufficient funds.
Right now, Garcia doesn’t have any funds in his County Commission campaign accounts, according to the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections. He said he has loaned himself funds to get started, but they won’t show up in reports until November.
He said he doesn’t plan to do fundraising until after qualifying in June 2020.
His opponent, Republican Kevin Roberts, has $12,575 in contributions, $575.70 in in-kind donations and $1,041.45 in expenses.
Both are running to fill the seat that Commissioner Jim Brooks will vacate in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.