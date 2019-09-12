Carol J. LaPerriere
Carol J. LaPerriere, 71, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 in her family home of 25 years. Carol was one of six children born to Cornelius and Johanna Hoekman of Colton, South Dakota.
She is survived by her husband, Jean LaPerriere, whom she married on Dec. 21, 1975, and her two sons, Jon, of Lake Placid, Florida, and Thomas, of Sebring, Florida, and granddaughter Norah.
Carol was a life-long church organist, most recently at St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, as well as a retired English teacher at Sebring and Lake Placid high schools.
There will be a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, with reception in the parish social hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the discretionary fund to St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid, FL 33852.
