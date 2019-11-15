Carole W. Ray
Carole Wright Ray of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Nov. 12, 2019 after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2014.
Carole loved life and lived it to the fullest, always smiling and enjoying her family and friends. In recent years, American Legion Post 25 was her second home as she loved the card games, line dancing and ballroom dancing.
Growing up in Huntington, West Virginia in the wonderful years of the 1950s, Carole was a majorette at East High School and she remained friends with her classmates all her life. Carole was a member of Eastside Christian Church of Lake Placid.
She is survived by her daughter, Leesa Pollock; granddaughter, Cara Holt; great-grandsons, Joshua Dunford and Jacob Dunford; sister, Sandra Kenney; brother, Tom Clendenning (Vivien); nieces, Nicole Wass (Jeff), Lana Clendenning; nephew, Andrew Breese (Sarah); and many other family members.
Carole was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Lynn LeGrand (1982), and also her husband, Robert Ray (2009).
She was deeply loved and will be forever missed by all who knew her.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in West Palm Beach.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Highlands County, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876. Please include “In Memory of Carole Ray” on any donation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.