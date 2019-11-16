SEBRING — Jon Spiegel does not know how many lights he has on the Carousel of Lights, nor is he sure how many pieces he has.
“We pulled everything out of the storeroom,” Spiegel said Friday as he and Sean Skeens were placing pieces of the fence around Santa’s Cottage.
In its 34th year, the Annual Downtown Sebring Carousel of Lights on the Circle has grown tremendously since 1986.
Each year, it’s been sanctioned and permitted by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency and supported by local businesses and residents.
The lights will go on from 6-9 p.m. every night from Nov. 30 to Dec. 25. Anyone can walk through and see it for free.
Some take enjoyment in driving by it each night, doing a loop or two on Circle Park Drive.
The event added Mrs. Claus last year, as well as other attractions.
Children can see Santa and Mrs. Claus every night and a singing puppet show. However, there are some activities, such as Frosty’s Winter Wonderland with characters performed by local high school drama clubs, miniature golf, a fishing pond and concessions, each of which will cost a small fee.
As always, Spiegel said, visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus is free. Taking a photo is not: $3 if you use your camera and $7 for a souvenir photo taken by event staff, printed and framed on the spot.
Admission to Frosty’s Winter Wonderland is $4, he said. Mini golf is $3 and the fishing pond is $2.
Concessions will depend on how much you want to eat.
All proceeds go to support the event each year, both in adding to the display and maintaining what’s there.
Changes over the years have involved more than just the number of lights. Many years ago, Spiegel moved the start date up on request from downtown merchants to coincide with “Small Business Saturday,” the local store shopping day after Thanksgiving.
He’s ending the show early, on Christmas Day, for a couple of reasons. First, attendance always drops tremendously after Christmas, he said, even with New Year’s Eve a week away. Second, this year, Christian country music singer Tommy Brandt will host a “Block Party & Car Show” on New Year’s Eve on the Sebring Circle.
It takes five days to break down the Carousel of Lights, Spiegel said, “so we’re yielding the Circle.”
