SEBRING — Both Cadillac DPis and all six drivers for JDC-Miller Motorsports’ effort in next month’s Twelve Hours of Sebring were on hand for the test at Sebring International Raceway on Wednesday.
Testing in the No. 85 Cadillac DPi were Misha Goikhberg, Tristan Vautier and Juan Piedrahita, while Simon Trummer got the majority of the morning test time in the No. 84. Chris Miller and Stephen Simpson took turns during the afternoon session.
“It feels good,” said Simpson. “I think it can feel a little bit better. We’re doing a lot of good work at the moment. The JDC-Miller Motorsport guys are putting in a lot of hard work.”
Vaxiviere Joins Taylor Racing
French racer Matthieu Vaxiviere took his first laps in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. for Wayne Taylor Racing the last two days as part of the team’s test at Sebring International Raceway.
Vaxiviere completes the team’s IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup lineup for the remaining three enduros – the first being the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on March 16 – and will also contest the FIA WEC 1000-mile race that same weekend.
“It’s a great opportunity for me,” said Vaxiviere.
on Wednesday of his IMSA ride. “They are leading the championship and the best team for the moment this year and one of the best teams in the field since a long time ago. It’s great for me and we will try to keep it high.”
Park Place On A Roll
The No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R returned clean and green from the Rolex 24 At Daytona last month and arrived at the Sebring test ready to go for drivers Patrick Lindsey and Patrick Long.
A seventh-place finish at Daytona in the GT Daytona (GTD) class was the best for the team in six seasons of running at the World Center of Racing and Team Owner Patrick Lindsey – who will also be doubling up in the Super Sebring doubleheader in the 1000-mile WEC race before the Twelve Hours of Sebring – is optimistic about his group’s start to the season.
“It was good points,” said Lindsey of the team’s finish at Daytona. “A great opportunity for us to move on to Sebring and really make something of this championship from early on and be in the hunt.”
Tickets
Tickets for the doubleheader Super Sebring weekend featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship are still on sale for the weekend of March 13-16. Ticket packages are available on www.sebringraceway.com.
For fans unable to attend, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will be broadcast on Saturday, March 16 starting on CNBC at 10:30 a.m. ET with more coverage throughout the day on the NBC Sports App and NBCSN. The entire race can be streamed live on the NBC Sports App.
