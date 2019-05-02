Cactus Carving
Medium-large oval or oblong watermelon (seeded or seedless)
Cutting board
Paring knife
Dry erase marker
Kitchen knife
Scoop
Cactus cookie cutter
Small flower cookie cutters
Toothpicks
Fire and Ice Salsa (recipe below)
Wash watermelon under cool, running water and pat dry.
On cutting board, place watermelon on its side and cut off 1/4 inch-1/2 inch from stem end; this will provide a sturdy base. Reserve end piece to make into small cactus.
Stand watermelon upright on base. Use dry erase marker to draw simple outline of cactus shape.
One-third up from bottom of watermelon, draw straight line around back, being careful not to go through cactus outline; this will create a serving bowl for watermelon salsa.
Use kitchen knife to cut around outline, leaving just bowl with cactus attached. Scoop out base to form bowl.
From pieces of watermelon that were cut away, use cookie cutters to make cactus pieces and flower pieces to decorate with, and chop remaining watermelon to make watermelon salsa and watermelon margaritas, or juice.
Attach toothpicks randomly around cactus to make thorns and decorate with watermelon flowers. Decorate bottom rind scrap with toothpicks to resemble short, round cactus.
Fill bowl with Fire and Ice Salsa and serve with tortilla chips.
Fire and Ice Salsa
Makes: 3 cups
3 cups seeded and finely chopped watermelon
1/2 cup finely diced green peppers
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
1 tablespoon finely sliced green onion
1-2 tablespoons finely diced jalapeno peppers
Combine ingredients; mix well and cover. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.
