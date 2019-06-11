SEBRING — Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo dropped its case against Maureen Hawes on Friday. Court documents cite the case was “terminated and dismissed” for “facts and circumstances.”
The charges were grand theft of $10,000 or more and scheme to defraud, less than $20,000.
Hawes’ case was dismissed just before jury selection was to occur on Monday. The jury selection has been canceled.
Hawes was arrested on Feb. 6, 2017. The allegations were that she stole money from then-Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center.
