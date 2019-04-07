SEBRING — Several criminal cases that went before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada this past week will come up again.
They’re not ready for trial.
At least one will go to trial. Attorneys in the murder trial for 26-year-old Freddie Washington told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Wednesday they still have some housekeeping to clean up, but plan to be ready for jury selection on Monday.
Washington and 30-year-old Daryl Dennard Cason, both of Pahokee, face charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in the killing of Aaron Hankerson on Oct. 9, 2016, in the parking lot outside Shooters — now Club Cino — in Sebring Square.
Other defendants are still waiting for a court date.
Deadly missile
Christopher Jamar Claitt, 29, of Avon Park faces charges of felony aggravated battery with deadly weapon, a felony weapon offense and criminal mischief with property damage of more than $200 but less than $1,000. His next court date is 1:15 p.m. May 8.
He was arrested Nov. 9, 2018, by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies near the Shell station at 6229 U.S. 27 North in Sebring.
Allegedly, the victim left the gas station, had stopped at a stop sign and was going to move onto the Frontage Road when she saw the Claitt walking and waited for him to walk past her vehicle.
Instead, Claitt allegedly walked past the front of her car, stopped by the front driver’s side and allegedly threw a large rock into the driver’s side window.
The window shattered and cut the victim’s face, lips and nose, according to arrest reports.
The rock broke in half upon impact, one piece landing in the cup holder and the other in the passenger’s lap, the report states.
The deputy estimated damage at $350.
Attempted murder
James Hall Jr., 27, faces two attempted murder charges along with Kabao Yang, 29. Both are in custody at the Highlands County Jail.
Hall has been ruled competent to stand trial and has a new court date later in April.
Allegedly, a domestic dispute on June 13, 2018, on Darnell Drive in Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring led to two people getting stabbed. Both received serious injuries that required transport to a trauma center, but were expected to recover.
Hall and Yang were charged in the incident.
Reckless burning
Christian Lamperti, 19, of Sebring faces charges of intentional or reckless burning of public land. He is accused of setting three fires on wooded property off Basket Lake Road in Avon Park, according to a warrant affidavit.
The affidavit said he was seen Jan. 17 riding a bicycle twice in the area of the fires.
He initially denied any involvement in the fires, when questioned by authorities, the affidavit said. However, after authorities told him he was seen in the area, he allegedly said he accidentally set one of the fires while burning sticks and plastic.
His case has been moved forward to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019.
Case closed
Another case of reckless burning was closed earlier this year.
Douglas Glenn Smith, 58, of Sebring was accused of igniting a fire in early March 2018 that escaped and burned more than 300 acres in the Mini Ranch Estates area. It damaged vinyl siding on a home and caused thousands of dollars in damage to fence posts.
The Mini Ranch Wildfire was first reported at 3:24 p.m. on March 3, 2018. The Florida Forest Service responded and saved four homes off of Moon Ranch Road, just west of Sebring Regional Airport.
Smith’s case has since gone to sentencing through a negotiated plea agreement, filed on Jan. 23 this year, in which he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless land burning and was sentenced to six months probation.
