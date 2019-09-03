It is difficult to believe that a former teacher would use the word “myself” for “I”, and use “I” instead of the proper “me” in a letter to the editor. I do hope this person was not teaching English.
There are signs directing the public that certain doors are for “Employee’s only.” I always wonder “Employee’s only what … his food? his clothing?” Is it all he owns? And is it only for one? What about the other employees? Do they not own anything?
The people who wrote the signs should know better. The printer who prints the signs should know better. I am assuming they went to school. Did they sleep through third grade? Oh, I forgot. The writer taught third grade.
Another teaching subject: wardrobe of teachers. Flip-flops and beachwear are not proper classroom attire. Casual attire promotes casual thinking. There is an adage* stating “Clothes make the man.” That is not an advertisement.
Teachers can’t do everything — learning to learn starts at home. Teachers are not magicians. They cannot change bad behavior that starts at home, but in the classroom they can dress in a manner that commands respect and is still comfortable. I was once 13 years old, and I think I would have had a hard time learning anything from a teacher who showed her pretty pink toenails in the classroom.
Yes, I am a dinosaur. Dinosaurs have been around long enough to have seen a lot, learned a few ground rules, and are shuddering because they have sense enough to know they are extinct.
*never use “old” with adage
Wilson Zanella
Sebring
