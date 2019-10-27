Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 339 Catfish Creek in Lake Placid, Florida. It is priced at $675,000 and is listed with Rick Buntenbach with Re/Max Realty Plus II in Lake Placid.
This amazing home oversees beautiful Lake June. It has the best views of the lake that can be seen through the huge picture windows from the moment you walk through the front door.
This home has four bedrooms, three baths, an office that could be the fifth bedroom, living and family room, dining room, kitchen and the largest laundry room in the county.
This custom home has huge rooms, with the master bedroom having a sitting area overlooking the lake, two large walk-in closets, two separate vanities with a dedicated dressing area.
There have been a number of beautiful upgrades with so many features including marble flooring, granite countertops, 12-foot ceilings throughout, crown molding, chair rail, jetted tub, gas fireplace with marble front and so much more.
Enjoy the evening with a glass of wine or the morning with a cup of coffee while enjoying the beautiful views of the lake from the huge 30-by-32-foot screened in porch with built-in bar area.
Lake June is a 3,300-acre freshwater, clear lake perfect for fishing, swimming, boating and water sports.
This home has a gorgeous boardwalk that leads down to the lake where there is a boat house big enough for your boat and two jet skis.
There are so many features in this home, you won’t be disappointed. Call today for your private showing. Rick Buntenbach can be reached at 863-634-4024 or by email at rick.buntenbach@gmail.com.
