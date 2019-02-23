December was busy as we prepared for Christmas and the after-Christmas visits with our grandchildren.
I baked, cooked and made lists of places to go if the weather cooperated (which it did not!). Planning meals and sleeping arrangements were thrown into the mix.
In the dizziness of those days, my husband ordered two photos developed on canvas for display in a local coffee shop.
With so much on our to-do list, we realized we hadn’t even shopped for each other and set out to remedy that.
With our small gifts bought and wrapped, I reminded Ken of my Christmas desire.
Since before moving from Florida to an area where there is snow, I had desired to have snow shoes so that when we moved to the mountains and snows came, we would be prepared. However, Ken didn’t think the High Country of North Carolina would produce enough snow.
However, when an early December winter storm dumped two feet of snow … snowing us in for a week … I once again pleaded for snow shoes. Granted when I checked out prices, I took a step back. But then I found some on the internet at a low enough price that would suit our occasional use. And, so, we placed our order.
Sometimes surprises catch us off-guard.
I have seen this in my spiritual life … how God often orchestrates things in unlooked-for ways. I’ve prayed, anticipated and, admittedly, ‘figured out’ how God might respond.
And then out of the blue he catches me off-guard. Astounded by his inimitable ways, I am happily surprised and laughter rings like music from my lips as I joyfully praise him.
Finally, the anticipated package arrived.
We were a bit confused why they split the order into two delivery days. But it didn’t matter. We actually wrapped the package anticipating tearing into the paper together on Christmas Eve.
And so, we did. Whose snow shoes had arrived?
But we were caught off-guard!
As we carefully opened the box, we realized, “These aren’t snow shoes!” Instead, one of the beautiful canvas photos Ken had ordered astounded us.
The joke was on us and we laughed every time we thought of how we had wrapped that package anticipating one surprise but receiving another.
Joy is like that. In John 15: 11, NLT, Jesus says, “I have told you these things so that you will be filled with my joy. Yes, your joy will overflow!”
Even if what we prayed for comes in different wrapping than expected, joy bubbles up from within and catches us off-guard. Selah
