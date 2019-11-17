Cecil L. Patterson
Cecil Leroy Patterson, 96, of Sebring, passed away with his family near him at his home on Nov. 8, 2019.
He was born March 27, 1922 to Theodore Edward and Lelah Patterson in Diamond, Pennsylvania. Mr. Patterson worked at Bucyrus- Erie, a dragline company and later hauled pulpwood while residing in Pennsylvania. In the early 1960s he moved to Avon Park where he met his future second wife Anna Strenth. The couple was married on Oct. 6, 1963.
Mr. Patterson owned Weldco Manufacturing in Avon Park. He later retired as a vocational instructor at Avon Park Correctional Institution. The couple opened up C.L. Patterson, lawn mower repair and services.
In 1990 the couple moved to Quitman, Georgia where they enjoyed residing in the country. While in Georgia, they enjoyed selling items at the local flea market in Lake Park, Georgia. They were acknowledged as being the oldest vendors and the longest vendors at the market.
Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by his wife, Anna of 54 years and his son, Robert Patterson.
He is survived by his sister, Thieda Strickland of Russell, Pennsylvania; sister-in-laws, June Campbell of St. Petersburg, Emma Ballard and Mary Ellen Metzer of Billings, Montana and Phyllis Patterson of Diamond, Pennsylvania; children, Sandra Goodemote of Pennsylvania, Janet Dent of Illinois, George Patterson of New York, Phillip Patterson of Florida, Robert (Mary) Strenth of Sebring, Donald (Ana) Strenth of Lake Port, John (Debbie) Strenth of Okeechobee and William (Sharon) Strenth of Kansas City, Pennsylvania; 31 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and 19 great great-grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for all the care and compassion they have provided our family.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring with Rev. Robert Maulella and Pastor Darrell Peer of First Presbyterian Church of Sebring presiding. Lunch will follow.
Memorials can be made to the New Testament Mission, 704 Lemon Street, Sebring. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
