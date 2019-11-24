Cecilia V. Alwine
Cecilia Veselka Alwine, 101, died on Nov. 18, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born in Binghamton, New York, the daughter of Steven and Agnes Veselka. As a graduate of Lowell’s Business School, she was a bookkeeper in Endicott, New York, a clerk-typist for the Corps of Engineers at Loring Air Force Base, Maine and an accountant in Austin, Texas.
She was a DeSoto Park resident in Sebring, Florida for 24 years moving here from Charlotte, North Carolina. Cecilia was a member of St. Catherine Church and Women’s Club, a volunteer for the Sebring Alzheimer’s Association, TROA and AARP. As a resident of the Palms of Sebring since 2012, Cecilia was a valued volunteer at Kenilworth Care.
Devoted wife of the late Colonel Paul Alwine, Ceil loved life as an Air Force wife as they traveled the world together. Beloved mother of Paul Alwine Jr. of Irvine, California and Suzanne Flynn of Fort Myers, Florida. Grandmother of Christopher Flynn of Carver, Massachusetts. Preceded in death by Madeline Veselka of Endwell, New York, John Veselka of Binghamton, New York and Stephen Veselka of Troy, New York.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring, Florida. Internment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery on Cape Cod.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice. Donations/checks should be made out to Amedisys Foundation. Mail the tax-deductible donation to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Please include donor name and address. Contribution is made in memory of Cecilia Alwine.
For additional information and guest book, please visit Legacy.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
