Hispanic heritage is a celebration of the people who trace their origins to South America, Central America, Mexico, Spain, and certain areas of the Caribbean. Each Hispanic country has its own unique cultural traditions, and many of these traditions revolve around food. Those who want to toast Spanish culture and cuisine can whip up the following recipe for Morcilla con Setas (Blood Sausage with Mushrooms, Spring Peas and Mint Oil) from James Campbell Caruso’s “Espa–a: Exploring the Flavors of Spain” (Gibbs Smith).
Morcilla con Setas (Blood Sausage with Mushrooms, Spring Peas and Mint Oil)
Serves 4
1 pound morcilla blood sausage
1 pound mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 cloves garlic, slivered
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons white wine
1 cup shelled spring peas
1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
2 tablespoons mint oil
Mint Oil
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup chopped mint
Pinch of salt
Cut the blood sausage into 12 slices. Saute the mushrooms in olive oil with garlic, salt and pepper for 5 minutes. Add the wine and cook for 2 more minutes. Boil the peas for 2 minutes and drain. When mushrooms are done, remove from heat and stir in the peas.
In a cast-iron skillet, sear the morcilla in a dry pan for 2 minutes per side. Arrange the slices of morcilla down the middle of a platter. Surround with mushroom/pea mixture and drizzle the plate with the mint oil.
For the mint oil: In a small saucepan over medium heat, heat olive oil to warm. Remove from heat and add the mint and a small pinch of salt. Allow to rest for 1 hour. Drain through a sieve. Reserve extra mint oil for other uses, such as vinaigrette.
