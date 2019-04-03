This week, your local library joins libraries in schools, campuses and communities across the country in celebrating the dynamic changes that are happening in today’s libraries. Established in 1958 by the American Library Association (ALA), April 7-13 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the changing role of libraries, librarians and library workers.
The theme for this year is “Libraries = Strong Communities” and Melinda Gates will serve as honorary chair. She has dedicated her life to achieving transformational improvements in the health and prosperity of families, communities and societies.
The majority of library staff agree that one of the most important resource libraries offer these days is free access to computers and the internet. Public computers are used by patrons looking for a job, seeking a degree, accessing government resources, keeping in touch with family and friends, planning community events, filing taxes, making travel plans, dealing with business expenses, and checking email, among other things. At your Lake Placid branch alone, there are over a thousand computer sessions every month. This isn’t counting the use of free WiFi available to both library members and guests using their own devices.
Still high on the staff’s list of important services libraries provide is free and easy access to information. One of the main purposes of libraries has been to provide access to sometimes costly academic materials. Professors and school teachers know the importance of accurate, scholarly information found in books and will send their students to the library in search of these physical materials.
Librarians and educators alike are keeping up with the digital revolution, too. The Florida Electronic Library affords every Florida citizen the opportunity to view scholarly articles on any number of topics. Moreover, academic and public libraries often partner up to allow their users reciprocal borrowing. Your Highlands County Library System has just such a partnership with South Florida State College, allowing you access to their library and academic materials.
Libraries are transforming in other ways as well. Ask a Librarian is a human search engine giving users personal, warm interactions in this cold, digital age. Users can chat, text, or email with a Florida librarian to get the answers to their questions. Two of your three librarians, Vikki Brown and Maria Chenique, regularly participate in the program.
Of course, libraries are about much more than education. At your Sebring Public Library alone, members check out over 17,000 items a month. This number is comprised largely of books, and most of those are read for entertainment. The figure also includes DVDs (around 3,000) and Audiobooks (500) among the myriad other materials libraries offer.
Today’s libraries are community hubs that provide safe, welcoming spaces for residents and travelers alike to relax, meet new people, and pursue their individual interests. Libraries cut costs for their members (imagine life without that huge cable bill) and help convince potential residents to put down roots.
Many a person has commented to library staff that they would not be able to afford the books they are reading without our help. Many are on fixed incomes or are living under the constraints of lower wages. Those that are able to afford TV, often see new books or DVDs advertised by their favorite television personalities and are excited to find them at the library. Spontaneous conversations take place on the user side of the desk all day long – members thrilled to recommend books and other materials to their fellows. Invariably, the next question asked of staff is, “do you have that here?” It’s always a pleasure to say yes, or “I can order that for you from another branch” or even, “I can get that from outside the cooperative for you.” Even better to see a patron smile after receiving the good news.
Programs are another cause for smiles at your library. Each of your branches offer different things, including crafts, movie showings, youth gardening and adult coloring sessions, and storytime and STEAM activities for children. Works by local artists are displayed year round in each library for your enjoyment. Local collectors fill our display cases with their treasures and we showcase a selection of books for most holidays.
Of course, we can’t forget the annual Summer Reading Program, providing an incentive for children to read during those critical months they are away from school in order to avoid backsliding. Children who read four or five books during their vacation are that much more likely to remember everything for the new school year. Let’s not forget that in today’s society, reading is a necessity and not a luxury. Those who start young end up with the better communication skills (and resumes) going into an increasingly competitive job market. Not to mention the imagination and creativity born from traversing a hundred worlds, facing all manner of beasts, and learning innumerable life lessons. This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories” and will focus on outer space and science.
In 2013, users paid libraries nationwide 1.5 billion visits. Your Lake Placid branch alone receives between 200-400 visitors every day, proving once again that libraries are a necessity both locally and nationwide. In the spirit of the week, become one of the 400 and pay us a visit. We hope to hear your thoughts on libraries today and tomorrow.
