Round out your Thanksgiving festivities with some license-free saltwater fishing Saturday, Nov. 30. License-free fishing days are a great way for Florida residents and visitors to get out on the water and find out why Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World.
This day is part of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers each year when anglers are not required to have a fishing license to participate. All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing regulations and tips, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing. To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Snook harvest seasonal closure in Gulf starts Dec. 1
The recreational harvest season for snook closes Dec. 1 in Gulf state and federal waters, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, and will remain closed through Feb. 29, 2020, reopening to harvest March 1, 2020. Anglers may continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.
Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line through Gordon Pass in Collier County (includes Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County) through May 31, 2020, in response to the impacts of red tide. Snook also has a regular season closure that runs May 1 through Aug. 31. At its February meeting, the FWC anticipates discussing whether to reopen snook harvest in this area on March 1. Comment on this and other red-tide-related issues at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Regular season closures are designed to help conserve the species during vulnerable times such as cold weather. Atlantic state and federal waters, including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River, will be closed Dec. 15 through Jan. 31, 2020, reopening to harvest Feb. 1, 2020.
Visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snook” for more information on snook. Improve data and report your catch on the Angler Action Foundation iAngler app at AnglerActionFoundation.com.
