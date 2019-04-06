As I type this, it’s been one year since a little girl came into the world. A delightful little one named Lavinia Joanne Ware. My first grandchild.
Last Saturday we celebrated her first birthday with a party and cake at Lake Eva Park in Haines City. The guest of honor was a little tired and overwhelmed, and expressed those feelings in wanting Mommy. A lot. But she cheered up when we presented her with her very own smash cake, which she proceeded to demolish. It was especially funny to watch her discover she could face plant into the cake to get a bite and no one would chastise her.
Lavinia is now walking, which is amazing to me. It doesn’t seem that long ago I held her in my arms for the first time, counting fingers and awed by how perfect she was. What is it about tiny fingernails that fascinates me so?
She likes books, which warms the writer’s heart in me. No, she’s not reading yet, but she likes to be read to. One of the gifts I gave her on Saturday was a book (of course). It’s a Sesame Street book called “The Monster at the End of This Book,” and is one I read often to kids. I’m looking forward to sharing it with her.
It’s hard for me to tell who she looks like. I’ve been told she looks some like me. I think I see both her parents in her face. But in the end, she simply looks like Lavinia, and that look is adorable.
She has good parents. As I’ve said before, I love watching my son John interact with her. A long time ago he claimed he wasn’t good with children, and even then, I knew that wasn’t true. And Amanda is a blessing I thank God for. Lavinia is definitely a mama’s girl and who can blame her given the love and care Mama pours out on her?
It does mean that sometimes Grandma won’t do. I’ve tried not to get a complex about that. I’m usually good with kids, but when Lavinia decides it’s Mommy or nobody, anyone else will quickly have a crying little girl on their hands. I realize it’s not that she hates me – she just wants Mom. But still, there’s a pang when it happens.
Even though they don’t live that far away – under two hours – I don’t get to see them nearly has often as I would like. A friend pointed out to me that they could live next door and it would be the same. This is true. All of us lead busy lives and that means time together must be planned. But the kids are good about us coming by when we can make it and I often pray that I will get to see them soon – whenever soon is.
I realize the last couple of paragraphs sound like I’m complaining. I don’t mean to. I love John, Amanda, and Lavinia so much. They are what are referred to as “good people.” I’m blessed with what I have, including that Amanda is generous with pictures to share so that I can watch my granddaughter grow.
There is much I want to teach this precious little one. The virtues of chocolate. The magic of reading. The love that God has for her, surpassing even mine.
For now, I rejoice that she’s lit up our lives this year and look forward to more joys in the time to come. Happy birthday, Lavinia. Grandma Ware loves you.
