SEBRING — The Christmas Bird Count began in 1900 as a new way to celebrate the holidays and hopefully begin more environmentally-friendly traditions. Instead of engaging in a contest to see who could kill the most birds, people who loved birds began a tradition to count birds.
Many bird enthusiasts who were concerned about declining bird populations decided to count and track the birds in their local areas. Today, volunteers are counting and tracking birds in North and South America from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5.
The data is sent to the National Audubon Society and Cornell University. The information is compiled and scientists track national trends for birds. They compare bird populations over the years. This helps scientists see the progress of programs used to protect birds and determine which birds need more help to survive.
The Highlands County Audubon Society decided to meet on Dec. 28 and birders took to the fields all over Lake Placid, beginning around 5 a.m.
“Each count takes place in an established 15-mile wide diameter circle, and is organized by a count compiler,” Audubon.com states. “Count volunteers follow specified routes through a designated 15-mile (24-km) diameter circle, counting every bird they see or hear all day.”
Helen Obenchain has been participating in the annual Christmas bird counts for approximately 30 years, and is one of the leaders for the event.
Jon Greenlaw compiles the information from the local birders and sends a report to the National Audubon Society and Cornell University, Obenchain said.
Nine teams of birders, with two to four people in each team, gathered their binoculars and notepads and began the annual trek to track birds. Ralph Risch, a bird enthusiast who works at Seminole State Forest, made the journey from DeLand to help local birders.
Risch saw 45 different bird species from 5:45-10 a.m. He downloaded a special mobile phone app called Merlin Bird ID to help him locate owls in the early morning hours.
According to merlin.allaboutbirds.org, the Merlin Bird ID app provides free, instant bird identification help for more than 3,000 North, Central, and South American and European birds. This app provides pictures of the birds and audio recordings of their songs and tunes to help people identify which bird species they are actually seeing.
Risch uses the audio recordings of owls to encourage owls to hoot so that he can locate them in the predawn sky. When counting birds, people include owls and vultures, but they do not include chickens, roosters or any other type of domestic bird.
The Christmas Bird Count utilizes tens of thousands of volunteers from North and South America to count early-winter bird populations. These volunteers are part of the nation’s longest-running community science bird project.
