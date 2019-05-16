Visit Sebring is pleased to announce that seven local museums will participate in this year’s International Museum Day (IMD) with special docent-led tours, scavenger hunts for kids, public receptions, presentations, new exhibits, raffles, free admission, discounts and extended hours scheduled to occur on or around May 18. The purpose of IMD is to raise awareness that museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples. More than 36,000 museums in 157 countries participated with special events and activities.
• Archbold Biological Station will offer a Natural History Collection Tour from 2-3:30 p.m. on May 18. Archbold’s 270,000 specimen natural history collection is one of the largest in Florida and offers a remarkable overview of the species in our region. Scientists from around the world utilize this collection, which is normally off limits to the public. Archbold researchers will introduce visitors to the collection and demonstrate how they are digitizing it to make the data free and available for anyone in the world to access.
Address: 123 Main Drive, Venus
Phone: (863) 465-2571
Website: Archbold-Station.org
• Avon Park Depot Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 18. The Dining Car will feature a Best of Show Quilts exhibit. Katy Couturier will be there to speak about the Avon Park Air Force Range and Martha Brimson will be there talking about the Avon Park switchboard. Refreshments will be available.
Address: 3 N Museum Avenue, Avon Park
Phone: (863) 453-3525
Website:www.avonparkdepotmuseum.com
• Children’s Museum of the Highlands will offer a ‘sneak peak’ from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m at the Museum’s remodeled space in their original building located at 219 N. Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring. This one day only, we are offering a special walk through preview of the museum rebuild, as well as museum membership special deals. NOTE: Due to this still being an active construction site, this preview is for walk-throughs only. Families will not be able to play or stay. The Children’s Museum plans to reopen to the public June 1st.
Address:219 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring
Phone: (863) 451-5385
Website:Childrens MuseumHighlands.com
• Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum will be offering docent-led tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and two special speaker programs scheduled on Saturday, May 18. First, former Park Ranger and CCC Museum Curator Darrel Smith will reflect on the life of a CCC recruit in his living history presentation, “The Best of Times, Worst of Times” at 10 a.m. Second, at 11 a.m., CCC Museum Curator, David Schmidt will present a program on Charles R. Knight, the great American wildlife artist who became internationally famous for his groundbreaking and authoritative paintings of dinosaurs, mammoths, and the early humans of ancient Earth. Park admission fee of $4 or $6 per vehicle applies.
Address: 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring
Phone: (863) 386-6094
• Highlands Museum of the Arts (MoTA) will have on exhibit “Innovations: Exploring Your Genius” featuring the artwork of Highlands County’s Gifted Education Program. On May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MoTA will be hosting self-lead trivia scavenger hunts and lead attendees through the Museum. There will be light refreshments provided during the day. Admission is, as always, free. Donations are very much appreciated.
Address: 351 W. Center Avenue, Sebring
Phone: (863) 385-5312
Website:www.HighlandsArtLeague.org/mota
• The Military Sea Services Museum will be open with extended hours from noon to 5 p.m. on May 15-18. Docents will guide visitors through the 4,000-square-foot building which houses hundreds of artifacts, mementos and exhibits on the history, culture and traditions of the United States Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. A special exhibit will feature information about the upcoming 75th Anniversary of D-Day — The Allied Invasion at Normandy, France which occurred on June 6, 1944. The Military Sea Services Museum is dedicated to preserving and maintaining the customs and traditions of the three military sea services: U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and the waterborne branches of the Army, Air Force, Merchant Marine and NOAA. Admission is always free. Donations are gladly accepted.
Address: 1402 Roseland Avenue, Sebring
Phone: (863) 385-0992
Website: www.MilSeaSvcMuseum.org
• Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Cultural Center will offer extended hours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. free admission to everyone on May 18 plus video & a curator tour at 2PM. In addition, a 10% discount will be applied to any purchases at the Museum store and of ancient sunken cypress wood sculptures and furniture on display. And a special Peter Powell Roberts giclee print raffle will take place at 3:45 PM.
Address: 310 W. Main Street, Avon Park
Phone: (863) 402-8238
Website:http://peterpowellroberts.org
