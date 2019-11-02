By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Jury selection is set to start Monday in the murder trial of Michael Joseph Celello, 59, charged with the 2016 murder of 49-year-old Michael Cerillo, his roommate.
He stands charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence.
The case dates back to the early morning of June 29, 2016, when Broward County sheriff’s detectives arrested Celello on Interstate 75’s Alligator Alley after connecting two 911 calls about a man with a dead body.
The body turned out to be Cerillo, reports said.
Allegedly, Celello and Cerillo roomed together in a Rosemary Avenue home in Sebring, but had an argument at 2:30 a.m. June 28 (2016).
Afterward, allegedly, Celello got a pistol and shot the victim.
A 911 call resulted in the Broward County Sheriff’s Office being dispatched at 10:40 p.m. June 28.
A witness told deputies Celello had met with him at 7 p.m. at another friend’s house, where Celello allegedly said he was involved in a murder and needed help opening a safe from the victim’s home, arrest reports said.
Also, at 10:30 p.m., Celello and a woman were driving on West State Road 84 in Miccosukee and had stopped at the Miccosukee Service Plaza, arrest reports said.
The woman reportedly slipped a note to the clerk that asked the clerk to call police because she allegedly had just seen Celello dispose of a dead body.
The clerk called 911, and police stopped the car.
After interviewing the woman and searching the car, Broward County detectives called Highlands County detectives.
Broward deputies then found the body near mile marker 49, on Alligator Alley on Interstate 75, reports said.
Highlands investigators searched the men’s home and arrested Celello based on evidence found there, arrest reports said.
He has since been held without bond at the Highlands County Jail.
