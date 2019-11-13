SEBRING — In a murder trial that lasted into the weekend, jurors found Micheal Joseph Celello guilty of second-degree murder.
Saturday afternoon after a lengthy trial, jurors also found the 59-year-old Sebring man guilty of grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. He allegedly loaded the murder victim — 49-year-old Michael Cerillo — into the trunk of his own car and drove to the Everglades to dump the body.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said the dump site was on Snake Road, the road to the Miccosukee Reservation, off Interstate 75 where it traverses the Everglades, a section called “Alligator Alley.”
Celello’s defense attorney, Karen Meeks of Bartow, contended that it was a “justified killing,” given the reported abusive relationship Cerillo allegedly had toward Celello.
“I think the jury paid close attention,” Meeks said, adding that they were willing to return a verdict of a lesser charge. “[Celello] was a little bit disappointed with second-degree murder [verdict]. He felt he had been abused.”
Houchin said the two men lived together. Meeks said Celello came to Sebring to take a job from Cerillo, to be paid half of his wages in cash and half in room and board at Cerillo’s Rosewood Avenue home.
However, Meeks said, he was not paid what he was owed, and witnesses at trial testified to Cerillo punching Celello and bending his fingers backward.
However, Meeks and Houchin said neither Celello nor any witnesses reported the violence to police.
Houchin said Cerillo would often apologize and things would return to normal, but according to Celello’s testimony on the stand, he hit a breaking point after an incident on June 28, 2016.
“That night, he said he couldn’t take it anymore, so he got a gun and shot him [Cerillo],” Houchin said.
In the early morning of June 29, 2016, Broward County sheriff’s detectives arrested Celello on Interstate 75’s Alligator Alley after connecting two 911 calls about a man with a dead body.
Celello also had cash, a safe from the house and the victim’s wallet. Allegedly, the cash was his back-pay, the safe had his pain medicine in it and the wallet was for safe keeping.
Celello also had a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. By Florida law, that charge was severed from the others before trial, though he admitted on the stand to having three felony convictions.
Celello has a pre-trial conference on that charge Dec. 16, the same day as sentencing.
Houchin said the maximum sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon is 15 years. Terms for tampering and auto theft charges are each five years.
The maximum sentence for a second-degree murder charge is life, Houchin said, although it could be as low as 25 years.
