In the state of Florida, it is illegal to discriminate in employment, housing and public accommodations on the basis of race, sex, religion, age, national origin, handicap, pregnancy or marital status.
But it is not illegal to so discriminate against someone who is gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.
This is a gaping hole in Florida legal protections that civil rights advocates have been trying for a decade to plug with legislation. But this year, once again, a bill — the Florida Competitive Workforce Act to simply address employment discrimination — didn’t even get a hearing in the Republican-led state legislature.
We present Exhibit A for why such a law is needed: State Rep. Mike Hill.
Last month, the Panhandle Republican with a knack for controversy, got caught on tape laughing off a suggestion that society resume the ancient practice of stoning gay people.
The reprehensible comment came at a town hall event in Pensacola with a group called Women for Responsible Legislation. A constituent incorrectly stated that 1 Corinthians in the Bible says “a man who has an affair with another man will be put to death.”
“It says that in the Old Testament, too,” Hill replied.
“Can you introduce legislation?” the constituent asked.
Hill and others laughed, then Hill said, “I wonder how that would go over?”
The freshman lawmaker first denied even having had the encounter. Then a Pensacola News Journal columnist confronted him with the audio clip. Hill spent the next few days stating that he was taken out of context, the whole controversy was merely “fake news,” and that he was a victim of a “social media lynching.”
After days of public criticism from Republicans and Democrats, Hill issued a statement that said, in part, “I apologize for not directly responding to the fact that the premise for this question was inaccurate. I deeply regret how the tone of my response to a constituent was received at this event.”
The Republican leadership did criticize him. “Such callous indifference to an outrageous question is unacceptable, runs contrary to our founding principles, and in no way reflects the beliefs of the Republican caucus in the Florida House,” Speaker Jose Oliva and House Rules Chairman Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, said in a joint statement. Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, said Hill “owes his colleagues an apology and he owes the Republican caucus a better example of political courage.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis followed up by telling reporters, “I support Speaker Oliva’s comments and I trust the speaker to take whatever action is necessary.”
Those words aren’t enough. They could show some real leadership by censuring Hill, and stripping him of his committee assignments.
State legislators need to follow the lead of dozens of municipalities in passing a bill like the proposed Florida Competitive Workforce Act to ensure that LGBTQ individuals have the law on their side if they are refused a job by the kind of person who thinks stoning homosexuals is a good idea.
We might be swayed that state lawmakers care about protecting the rights of all Floridians, no matter their sexual orientation, if they were to take this first step. We might actually be convinced that attitudes like Hill’s “in no way reflects the beliefs of the Republican caucus.”
As Pasco County Republican state Rep. Amber Mariano said in a tweet, “this is the perfect example of why we need to pass the Competitive Workforce Act — so that hate like this won’t impact the environment, housing, etc. of our LGBT community.”
An editorial from the Palm Beach Post.
MIke Hill is a thug amateur - a poster boy of the toxic atmosphere so commonly displayed in government these past 2.5 years. I think the word should be 'censure' rather than 'censor'. We have freedom of expression but this freedom does not come without consequences. Hill is an inadequate public servant who belongs under a robe and hood.
