Canadian Ross Anderson grew up on his family farm in a small town 90 miles west of Toronto. He never played sports in high school because his father pulled him out of school in the seventh grade to work.
Learning on the job, he struck out on his own at age 24, buying land that eventually reached 400 acres. Farming requires sweat and commitment, and he would sometimes rise at 3 a.m. to do chores that lasted well past sundown. His wife Jean taught eight grades in a one-room schoolhouse until she quit to help by castrating pigs and driving the tractor. "I was the hired man," she reflected of those past days of hard labor.
For relaxation from his daily grind, Ross started playing softball at age 36 and has continued for nearly 50 years. He found the Lake Placid senior league and plays winter ball here and summers in Canada.
Jean is the team scorekeeper. "If I wasn't enjoying myself, I wouldn't be here," Ross remarked on Monday as his Central Security team clinched the league championship with a 16-10 win over 863 Bar & Grill.
Duane Wilson homered and got support from The Four-Hit Club of Ron Hanisch, Lee Maule, Richard Rucker (three doubles), and Elston Hedges (double). Owner Dana Hurlbut, who was sponsoring the team before he was old enough to play for it, seemed relieved that Central's 15-year championship drought was over.
"Great teamwork, just like my company," quipped Hurlbut. Rookie manager Hedges chimed in, "This season was a wonderful journey. Having a good pitcher in Ron Lewis didn't hurt either."
For The 863s, Don Cunnningham homered, while Bill Scrase and Chet Johnson had four hits each.
Lake Placid Marine bested Miller Air by a 13-9 count. Ken Elston had four hits and Richard Rivera Ortiz added three for The Mariners. Shortstop Ortiz made many key stops to keep The Airmen off the scoreboard. For Miller, Norm Grubbs, Paul Brand (double), and Dana Amundson had three hits apiece.
Seminole Tire toppled Conley Insurance 19-9 in the last of the day's games.
On Wednesday, Conley Insurance (13-8) defeated a much relaxed Central Security (16-5) 11-9. Ron Kilburn, Ellis Howard (double), Tom Trapman, and "Wild Bill" DeStefano had three-hit days for Conley. Dana Hurlbut and Duane Wilson had four-hit games for Central.
863 Bar & Grill (13-8) tripped up Lake Placid Marine (7-14) 17-11. Dick Cook (double, triple) and Chet Johnson (three doubles) led the way for The Barflys with five base knocks each. Jersey Don Cunningham (double) was right behind with four. Bill Todd and Ken Elston tallied four hits apiece for The Mariners.
Miller Air (5-16) ended a six-game hard luck losing streak with an 11-8 win over Seminole Tire (9-12). Cisco Hernandez, Darrel Richards, and Mike Kratt recorded three-hits days for The Airmen, but it was outstanding glovework by Norm Guay and Don Dobbert that kept The 'Noles at bay. Paul Marcellus was a two-way threat for Seminole with two homers and several fine running catches.
The league unanimously re-elected its slate of officers for the 2020 season. Cliff Bluml returns as President, Tom Waters as Vice-President, and Dana Hurlbut as Secretary-Treasurer.
League play concludes this week. For further league information, please visit lpsoftball.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.