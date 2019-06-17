SEBRING — For the first time on Tuesday, Highlands County will present “Lifesaver Challenge Coins” to honor people who helped save a life using CPR.
It will also likely represent the most such coins presented at one time for one incident, said Dustin Fitch Highlands County Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services. Eleven people, both emergency responders and civilians, helped revive a man who collapsed in early May while jogging on Lakewood Road.
They will be honored at the beginning of Tuesday’s Highlands County Board of County Commission meeting, 9 a.m. at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
By now, the story is familiar to Highlands News-Sun readers, and perhaps a few television viewers: Lee Pearson left his home in the Harder Hall area of Sebring and jogged to Highlands Family YMCA at 6:30 p.m. May 6. When he was almost there, he had a heart attack.
Pearson said he was just jogging in a “pretty pedestrian” way. He planned to use the StairMaster at the YMCA to practice for a planned hike up 14,000-foot Longs Peak in Colorado.
He had won the 60- to 64-year-old category at the state senior games in 2017: Gold medal for the 400-meter run and bronze for the long jump.
His wife, Sharon, didn’t worry about him at all. He hadn’t had heart trouble since a bypass operation 10 years ago.
She didn’t even count him as overdue until after 10 p.m., she said.
When Lee Pearson fell, Sandra Sodic had almost arrived home from her job at Sebring Regional Airport, and saw him fall.
“I spun into the parking lot and then called 911,” Sodic said.
The first instinct, from her cardiopulmonary resuscitation training — given regularly at the airport — was to start CPR.
“People must have seen me, because they came over to give Lee (Pearson) CPR,” Sodic said.
One was Kristen Marie Angel, who had just sat down five of her six children at Max Long Recreation Complex to eat while one of her boys played baseball.
She’s a registered nurse at Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation Center, and had just renewed her two-year CPR certification.
She saw people running through the parking lot toward the street, and someone said a man was not breathing, so she ran to help.
Also, off-duty Detention Deputy Chaz Abeln was on his way to the store with a friend, saw Lee Pearson and told his friend to pull over.
Abeln ran over, but couldn’t find a pulse.
He saw how Lee Pearson had cut up his head when he hit the ground, meaning he didn’t try to stop his fall — that he was unconscious before he hit.
So he rolled Pearson over and started CPR while asking a fellow deputy to get the automated external defibrillator (AED) from his patrol car.
AEDs have become standard equipment for law enforcement in the last 10-15 years, for emergencies.
By the time the deputy returned, however, others like Angel had arrived.
Medical Unit 10-1 was paged to the scene from West Sebring Station 10, just 1.1 miles away.
However, Paramedic Rebecca Crews and Emergency Medical Technician Kaylynn Pearlman were at the AdventHealth Sebring emergency room, six miles away.
Pearlman said they made the trip in four minutes.
That’s half the time of the average response call, Fitch said.
Even with Station 10 nearby on Hammock Road, Fitch said Pearson wouldn’t have revived without people already there giving aid.
Other personnel arrived and rendered aid, Fitch said, including Paramedic Field Training Officer Michael Tallent and Emergency Medical Technician Joshua Zahn from Highlands County Medical Unit 19-1, along with Lt. Daniel Lobozzo, Capt. Austin Maddox and Firefighter/EMTs Trenton Carlisle and Erving Cruz from Sebring Fire Department.
Lee and Sharon Pearlman have now met personally with all his rescuers.
“The whole thing’s a miracle to me,” Lee Pearson has said. “Without everybody way on down the line, I wouldn’t be here.”
Sharon Pearson said some people call it a happy accident. She calls it a miracle.
“We’re so thankful for both ladies [Angel and Sodic],” Sharon Pearson said. “There were other people there, too. They all just jumped and did what they had to do.”
Fitch said it’s rare to find out anything about a patient after a “no vitals” call, partly because crews go right to the next patient.
When asked his feelings on making the presentation, “It feels good,” he said. “It feels good to know everyone worked together and created a positive outcome.”
Marc Bashoor, chief of Highlands County Fire Rescue, said last week that he’d sought a way to recognize responders and citizens for going above their normal duty. He asked the Highlands Fire EMS Foundation to produce challenge coins to give to such people.
“We’re not giving this coin out. It has to be quantifyingly saving someone’s life,” Bashoor said.
In this case, it was bystanders’ actions and early professional care that revived Lee Pearson.
“If that doesn’t quantify lifesaving, I don’t know what does,” Bashoor said.
In other business on Tuesday, the county commission will discuss and/or vote on:
• Amendments to the Highlands County 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
• Ordinance amendments pertaining to bingo application requirements.
• Updates on pending projects and legal matters from county administration.
Highlands County Commission meetings are held at 9 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month, unless noticed otherwise, at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
Citizens who wish to speak to a matter not on the agenda can fill out a speaker request form, available at the site, and turn it in prior to the meeting.
