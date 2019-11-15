SEBRING — Have you ever thought that you could write a novel? This month, students in Brooke Hoak’s sixth grade English language arts (ELA) and high school writing classes at Heartland Christian Academy in Sebring are attempting to do just that.
“I have participated in NaNoWriMo since 2007, so it’s always been important to me,” Hoak said.
When she started teaching, Hoak wanted to see if it was important to her students as well. She wrote her thesis for her master’s degree on how her students took to the pacing and structure of NaNoWriMo.
Every November, National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo, sees aspiring writers from around the world attempt to write their next, or first novel. According to nanowrimo.org, “NaNoWriMo is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that provides tools, structure, community, and encouragement to help people find their voices, achieve creative goals, and build new worlds — on and off the page.”
The organization also offers a Young Writers Program, offering tools, support and youth-friendly activities to inspire younger writers. Hoak wanted to bring this idea to her classroom. When she first attempted the idea she was teaching third grade. She checked their interest in reading and their attitudes towards reading and writing, both before and after November.
“After November all the scores skyrocketed,” Hoak said. “So I had proof.”
Her students were less afraid of writing assignments because of what they had accomplished during November. “They were fearless afterwards.”
Hoak has done NaNoWriMo with every classroom since. In previous years she taught science and math. While last year she was able to incorporate the fun of NaNoWriMo as part of the after-school Writing Club, this year it has been integrated into the classroom curriculum. Overall, over 40 students are working towards personal word count goals.
Students set personal goals that they want to hit or think they could hit during the 30-day challenge. These are tracked with a chart on the wall for everyone to see as well as individual tracking sheets that the students fill out daily with word count totals and what percentage towards goal they are. “I want them to be challenged,” Hoak said.
With the Writing Club Hoak found it harder to keep the kids motivated and writing, but this year writing in class, there are much higher interests and much higher word counts. The kids selected their own word count goals. They figured out how much they could write in a specific amount of time and then multiplied it out to get a suggested goal for the month, then negotiated up or down from there.
Their minimum goal is 1,000 words per grade level. So a student in the sixth grade ELA class would have a minimum goal of 6,000 words. By comparison, the adult goal for NaNoWriMo is 50,000 words, or 1,667 words per day. Some of the high school students have set their goals at the adult level or higher. The highest goal in the sixth grade class is 35,000 words.
Hoak plans to reevaluate their progress with them before breaking for Thanksgiving to help ensure they are successful. “Everyone has made progress in more words than the week before. I’m not grading them on what they write, I’m grading that they are writing and putting their best effort forth.” She checks their word count levels daily.
“We’re very lucky to have the Chromebooks to use in class too,” Hoak said. In previous years the kids had to write by hand. “The excitement is definitely there,” Hoak said. “They are telling everyone who will listen about their novel.”
Along with some unique story ideas, Hoak’s students are also finding new and unique ways to create their story. Jordyn Simmons in the sixth grade ELA class uses a program that turns his speech into text. After midway through the second week his word count is at 9,000 words out a goal of 35,000 words.
A pair of students in her afternoon class are working together on a story, each with their own individual word counts but also an overall goal.
Sam Beaulieu, from the high school writing class, set a goal of 30,000 words and is currently at 3,000 words. As part of the Writing Club last year he wrote a novel. “It can be stressful but for the most part fun,” Beaulieu said. His younger brother William is in Hoak’s sixth grade ELA class working on his own story.
Several students are crafting stories from their love of World War II history while others are crafting humorous science fiction tales.
It’s not all just word counts however. Hoak said the classes used October to plan, coming up with their ideas for story and learning what makes a good story work. As they write in class, she is also teaching them important writing skills and fundamentals such as what makes a great antagonist and how not to get distracted. They discussed different methods of plotting a novel while some decided to “wing it.”
The NaNoWriMo website offers resources and lesson plans for the young writers program, including a free kit for the classroom. “They make it really easy for teachers to do it.”
Hoak herself is also participating. As of Nov. 12 she had reached the 14,000-word mark. “I won’t make them do something I won’t do myself,” Hoak said.
In December Hoak plans to have a “thank goodness it’s over” party and begin the editing process, which will continue into January. Their ultimate goal is have something that they can self-publish.
For more information on NaNoWriMo and the Youth Writers Program, visit nanowrimo.org.
