SEBRING — For the fifth year in a row, Sebring Am Vets Post 21 pulled off one of the biggest fund raisers in all of Highlands County. What makes the event so special is that the funds are not for the members of this military veterans’ organization. Instead, every penny is donated to the Champion for Children Foundation.
In 2018, the annual Cornhole Tournament resulted in raising $26,000. As of Monday morning, receipts from this year’s tournament was $30,000 and counting. Almost 400 participants, family members, volunteers, and staff worked together to keep the work of the Champion for Children Foundation going.
The Cornhole Tournament is a pet project for the Post. This year’s committee chairperson was Bert Hinkle. He and his staff started working on the project at the conclusion of last year’s tournament. During that time, they obtained sponsorships, donations, door prizes, and the backing of just about every business in town. Even the neighboring American Legion and VFW posts helped them.
Robert Wilcox is the commander of the Sebring Am Vets Post 21, where he has been active for the past 18 years. He said he is so thankful for all the help and support they receive from the community. Wilcox said that everything that goes into making this fundraiser such a success is donated — the food, the beer, the prizes, the advertising — everything.
At the receiving end is the Champion for Children Foundation. This non-profit, non-government agency assists in 13 different community initiatives. Some of them are domestic violence prevention, vision and hearing quest, actions for autism, family resource center, cancer victim assistance, and more and more. Kevin Roberts worked for the State of Florida in family related positions for almost 45 years. Then in 1994, Roberts became the founder of Champion for Children in Highlands County.
Today, Roberts is still president and on the board of directors; but, he has turned the CEO portion over to Carissa Marine. She was a former school teacher and a family readiness officer for the Marine Corps as a civilian, while her husband served as a Marine.
As far as the fundraiser, the formula is simple. You get a lot of energetic people to take part in a day of fun and competition. You get the support of the businesses, the civic leaders, and the military veterans in the area, and the result is a flow of money coming in for a much-needed cause.
As far as the cornhole tournament, teams of two go against other teams. If you lose twice, you’re out and you get to go eat, drink and relax. If you’re a winner you keep moving up the chart for a chance at first, second or third place. First place, get’s your name engraved on a plaque, plus a cash prize.
People like Bobby Bird of Lake Placid have been in the tournament before. With practice he has become pretty proficient at throwing those bean bags. Meanwhile, Toni Nery came to help the cause. She herself served four years in the U.S Army as an aviation operations specialist, with a tour in Korea. Today, she is a member of American Legion Post 74, and is really good at the game of cornhole.
To keep everyone abreast of what was all happening in the tournament, the food areas, the bar, and the vendor booths, just elected President of the Sebring City Council Tom Dettman, acted as the master of ceremonies. He too served six year in the Army Reserve, and was the former police chief in Sebring.
This year’s winning team was “All-Smith,” consisting of Mark Bizzell and Michael Perry, who had finished as runner-ups the past two years and defeated “All Us” (Lyle Burch, Justin Richard).
In addition to raising money through sponsorships, there was a 50/50 drawing, raffles, t-shirt sales, and door prizes. One of the coveted prizes was a ‘swimming with dolphins adventure’, another was spending a night on a boathouse, with meals, near Key West. Several of the donated prizes were worth over $500.
“It was an incredible day, filled with healthy community competition and camaraderie,” Marine said. “The funds raised both humbles and amazes you, and so beautifully demonstrates the heart and strength of our community behind local families facing various hardships and trauma.”
At the end of the day, everyone involved went away a little sunburned, very happy, and with a full tummy, but mostly feeling satisfaction for helping the Champion for Children Foundation. Thank you again to all the military veterans involved for serving your community one more time!
