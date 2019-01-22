Puberty is a transformational time for girls that comes with unique challenges in physical, mental and emotional forms. Between trying to manage increasingly complex emotions, adjusting to their evolving bodies and navigating social changes, it’s no wonder half of girls lose confidence at this moment in life — and many never fully recover. This is why it’s crucial to not only educate girls about the changes they’re experiencing, but to actively support them as they develop their confidence.
This drop in confidence can be even more significant when girls are not prepared. A recent Always Confidence & Puberty Survey revealed that nearly 1 in 5 girls miss school because they do not have the proper access to period products. And it’s not just school they miss, it also means they miss out on activities they love like sports and clubs. There are many ways that individuals can help champion girls, and the impact can be even greater when larger organizations also come together in support.
Live #LikeAGirl program experts include New York Times bestselling author and confidence expert and co-founder of Girls Leadership, Rachel Simmons, and Girlology Co-founder Dr. Melisa Holmes who will provide information and coaching to the activity leaders helping support girls through this life stage. According to Simmons and Holmes, these easy-to-action tips can help you become a champion of girls’ confidence and provide the best support system for the girls in your life:
• Consistently support them through successes and failures: Whether it is persevering through a tough class in school or getting enough practice in before the talent show, being part of their daily accomplishments makes these moments more enjoyable for girls. Consistently being there and cheering them on is one of the most important things you can do for them, especially at puberty. Expressing praise and noticing how hard they’ve worked for something, even if they fail, will help boost their confidence in more ways than you may know.
• Keep them involved in extracurricular activities: As girls develop their confidence, it’s important to help them discover their true passions in life — whether it’s art club, martial arts or softball. Create opportunities for girls to try new activities and expand their skills. Rachel Simmons advises that when girls are part of a bigger team, whether sports, service or the arts, they learn to work cooperatively and persevere through setbacks. Learning new skills will help them grow in confidence.
• Have open and frequent discussions about puberty: At puberty, it can be nerve-wracking to speak openly about the physical changes we all experience. Preparing for “the talk” can feel like a daunting task, but to help girls better understand what is going on, Holmes advises keeping an open and positive dialogue about what to expect. Start the conversations early and use the correct terms for body parts. Remind them often that the changes they’re experiencing are completely normal.
4. Teach her to bounce right back: Girls can learn the importance of perseverance from you, so let her see how you dust yourself off after a setback.
Failure is part of the learning process and role modeling the right behavior can give her a clear script for her own positive self-talk. When she judges herself harshly, remind her of all she’s accomplished already.
5. Prepare yourself with the right information, guidance and advice: Utilizing the proper resources as a guide to care for girls during these years will not only benefit the girls, but also parents, caretakers, mentors and coaches in providing the stability they need for a growth in their confidence during puberty and beyond. There are multiple resources to rely on in local communities that can make sure you’re helping girls navigate in the best way possible, including recreation centers, community centers, educational classes and online resources like www.Always.com.
By following these steps, you can help the girls in your life navigate puberty with greater ease and create a strong foundation for their confidence throughout life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.