The Champions Elite middle school girls travel basketball team recently ended an outstanding season. As a travel ball team these young ladies travel all across the state and participate in tournaments regularly. These young ladies have also played teams at the high school level and won.
The Champions Elite Athletics program was started in 2013 by President Reginald Knighten with a goal of making an impact in girls’ lives as well as in the basketball leagues that they compete in.
The Champions Elite Sports Club is a non-profit that has been developed to give kids an opportunity to play in a competitive environment.
Coach Brandon Hood hand-picked girls from local middle schools and the YMCA to be on the Champions Elite team. The young ladies practice at the YMCA and Faith Pentecostal House of God.
The players are No. 21 Adrianna Maldonado, No. 24 McKaeyla Hood, No. 14 Mia Cabrera, No. 23 Sydnee Scully, No. 10 Shyann Debree, No. 3 Shamari Jones, No. 4 Kelis Riketts, No. 15 Jiyana Walker, No. 8 Gileanys Martinez, and No. 13 Sofia Hernandez.
The Champions Elite team placed first in six of eight tournaments they participated in. Three of those tournaments were against high school level teams.
“Every tournament there was a different girl that stood out and helped the team,” said Coach Brandon Hood. “It was always someone different. It was a team effort every time.”
These incredible young athletes had to raise enough money to pay for uniforms and to go to tournaments. They work hard on and off the court.
“This team is so special because I took the time to dedicate myself to them,” Hood said. “Some of these young ladies do not have parents that are fully there for them in life and can’t be with them. This team is more of a family than a team. Some of these girls have been together for three or four years.”
The parents and coaches of these athletes are extremely proud of the hard work, dedication and drive each of these young ladies has shown this season.
“I’m always in awe of how much the girls have improved,” said mother, Alina Maldonado. “My daughter Adrianna has been playing with Champions Elite for three years and looks forward to it every year. The team had a great season and we’re so proud of all the girls.”
On the Champions Elite Athletic website it says “Our main objective is to provide a service to the youth in our community, so they can excel in three major areas: Academically, Athletically and as a person. We believe that success in those three areas mentioned will lead to long-term success in many challenges that we face in life. Champions Elite Sports Clubs also strives to prepare each individual in our club for collegiate sports and the opportunity to earn a scholarship.”
Champions Elite Sports competes in basketball, softball and track and field. For more information please visit champions-elite.com or visit their Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.