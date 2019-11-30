The 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD title-winning duo of Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers will reunite in 2020 aboard the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini for a full-season assault.
After stepping away from racing at the end of 2018, Snow made a return to the No. 48 Paul Miller GTD team at the recent Michelin Encore at Sebring International Raceway.
The recent Sebring event reignited Snow’s competitive instincts, and the 23-year-old, second-generation racer is now looking to make a full-time return to competition.
Snow will combine with Sellers with the aim of recapturing their 2018 championship-winning form in the 12-race 2020 season, which includes the return of the GTD category to the legendary streets of Long Beach.
“Everyone at Paul Miller Racing couldn’t be happier to have Madison Snow back after a year’s hiatus from driving and welcome Bryan Sellers back for his sixth season with the team in 2020,” Paul Miller Racing founder, Paul Miller said.
“Bryan and Madison have a special connection as a driver pairing, and they click so well with the entire team. Everyone on the team is working super hard to prepare for the 2020 season and the Roar at the 24 test, which is now just a few weeks away. We’re also very proud to be returning with our partners at Lamborghini after helping to secure the 2019 Manufacturers Championship.”
Next up for the Paul Miller Racing team will be the IMSA WeatherTech Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway, January 3-5, 2020.
