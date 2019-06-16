Things are changing. Not the least of which is that I have lost another pound.
I don’t get tired of telling you, dear readers, every time I lose even a single pound. It means that the work I’m putting in to lose the weight and better my health is working.
It also helps me stay accountable. And accountability is key.
Another pound gone means that clothes fit looser. Shirts are not as tight on my shoulders or chest. My pants fit better and even now have become too big. Six months ago, the default band that comes with a Fitbit wouldn’t fit my wrist. The two ends wouldn’t even touch. Now, I can wear it normally without trouble.
There are also little things that I’ve noticed as I lose weight. It used to be that my gut was so big that I couldn’t pull my chair too close to the dinner table. This also made it difficult to lean over the plate because your belly is in the way. It has gotten smaller for sure and is now not much in the way of tables anymore. I can sit at a table or desk and lean over without issue.
Now, that may seem like a silly thing to be excited about but it’s not. It’s a win, and a big one. It not only means the weight has gone down, but also it helps with the self-esteem. I feel better physically and mentally.
Something that’s not been changing much lately is the weather. Thanks to the rain we’ve had most of last week, I was only able to get in some pool time one day last week and had to do the other days on the treadmill.
Obviously, it’s good that I got a workout of some kind, but I look forward to time in the pool because of the lower impact on my hip and knees.
I can get my heart rate up and sustain it longer in the water than if I were to do the same thing in the gym. Lack of pool isn’t deterring me, but being able to get in pool time does make it easier and more fun.
Something else that I’m happy to see hasn’t changed, would be getting recognized by readers when I’m out in public. Every time someone stops me at the Y to talk about this column and ask me how I’m doing, I get a little more reassurance that I’m doing a great thing, not just for me, but for others as well.
I’m happy to inspire someone to get up and start working out. Or, to change the way they eat and what they eat. Someone the other day told me that they were inspired by the way I was out there chasing my dreams and bettering myself.
That makes me smile. I never set out to inspire others, but I’m honored that I have.
Finally, I wanted to remind you, dear readers, that this column will begin running in the Wednesday paper, starting this coming Wednesday. Don’t worry if you can’t find me next week, I’ve just moved to a new day.
Remember, change is good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.