The 53rd Annual Lake Placid Arts and Crafts Country Fair was held successfully on Feb. 2 and 3, 2019. As a member of the committee, I would like to thank the principal of Lake Placid Middle School, Jennifer Sanchez, and her staff in welcoming the Adult and Children Exhibits to their school this year.
We were given the utmost consideration for our needs, while all kept in mind the safety of the student body. Again ... many thanks.
Marianne Reason
Lake Placid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.