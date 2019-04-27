I read the article, “Indivisible Group Attends School Board Meeting” in Tuesday’s paper and would like to respond to some of the comments.
First one comment about everyone being “attached to their guns with “little or no education.” I have been around guns and others with guns most of my life and I find this comment of “little or no education” to be not only wrong but offensive. The majority of those who have and use guns are very educated in their use and handling.
We were all taught at an early age to respect guns and to use them properly. The persons lacking education are those who do not own or use guns as they wrongly assume those of us who do are a problem. The problem is not with the guns or the majority of gun owners but with people. As has been said many times “guns don’t kill people do.”
I understand the feeling about selling guns near a school, but do you think that will stop someone from getting a gun? Is a minor allowed to buy a gun? Will outlawing guns keep them out of the hands of irresponsible people? Think about it. Has outlawing drugs stopped the drug problem? Do speed limits keep people from speeding?
We have a lot of laws but they do not address the problem. People must take responsibility for their own actions and this will not come from laws. It will only come from a change of heart and a change of heart only comes from God. Think about it!
Bill Schroeder
Lake Placid
I'm sorry you're offended. Maybe I could be offended because there had to be that you used this topic as an infomercial for an imaginary Sky Zombie. Sorry, but man's laws eclipse those of mythical phantoms. Think about it.
