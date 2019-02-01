SEBRING — The owner of grove land around Oak Manor Avenue indicated he would sign a petition to take part in paving that road.
On Wednesday, he asked for last minute changes to the petition before signing it, said Assistant County Administrator Tasha Morgan. The matter is currently begin reviewed by County Attorney Joy Carmichael for reconsideration by the Board of County Commission.
Up until now, Thursday was the deadline imposed by county commissioners for the option of having all landowners pay up front for the project.
Without the buy-in of the grove owner, residents would have got their road paved the long way: Paying an assessment and having work done after the money accrues.
With the new changes, Morgan said, the other landowners may have to review the petition and decide if they still agree with the arrangement.
Details of the new arrangement were not available Thursday for publication, as the matter was still being reviewed by Carmichael.
Officials with the company, Peace River Citrus Packing, and its affiliate, Peace River Citrus Investments, declined to comment to the Highlands News-Sun and referred the matter to Highlands County’s Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green.
Green, in turn, has been waiting to hear from the owner of Peace River Citrus.
Getting to this point has taken 11 years, thus far, to pave a 1,100-foot road.
It began when residents first asked the county to look into paving their road off Pioneer Road in the Red Beach Lake area of Sebring.
When commissioners last voted on the matter, they decided 3-2 that they wanted the option of giving residents a long time to pay for road paving. Prior to that, residents either needed to come up with the money ahead of time, pay within three years — if commissioners agreed to that, or set up an assessment district.
They also voted, 3-2, to send a notice to all landowners on Oak Manor Avenue to say the county would wait until the end of January to get Peace River Citrus on the petition to ask for road paving.
After that, the project and assessments for it would need to move forward.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks and Vice Chair Ron Handley dissented on both votes.
Commissioner Don Elwell suggested amending the code again, dropping the number of road residents needed to request road paving from 75 to 50 percent.
It would have allowed the road project to move forward without the extra signature, but Commissioner Greg Harris said that should be a special exception.
Other commissioners agreed with Harris.
Without the citrus grower’s signature, other Oak Manor residents wouldn’t have the 75 percent or more of the road frontage to ask for paving.
Green said, without the grower’s participation, costs per linear foot go up, and each person pays that per-foot cost multiplied by their linear feet of frontage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.