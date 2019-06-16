SEBRING — A recent survey of our readers revealed to us much of what they like and dislike about our newspaper. They love the local news, local sports, columnists, comics, and puzzles. They don’t like reading about high school sports in Port Charlotte, Englewood or North Port. They want to know more about what’s going on at the Sebring International Raceway throughout the year and they want to read more about the residents who live here.
Reviewing the more than 300 surveys gave us an opportunity to make some adjustments to our newspaper and we’ll be rolling out that redesign on Wednesday.
The biggest change will be that you will receive two sections of the Highlands News-Sun on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Those two sections will be a news section and a sports section.
The news section will include the local news that you expect to find, as well as obituaries and viewpoints, but it will also include state, national and world news, as well as weather and the Money Market.
The sports section will include news about your favorite local sports team, as well as state and national sports. We will also include a page of scores from around the nation. Classified line ads and the TV Listings also.
No longer will you receive Today’s Woman, Today’s Flavor, Adventure Out and Faith & Family. The local content from those sections will now move to Around Town, which will continue to be a separate section on Wednesday.
Also making up the Wednesday publication will be a news section, a sports section and the ever popular and informative Highlands Health section will move to Wednesday. This week’s Highlands Health will publish on Monday, and then will be reprinted in Wednesday so as to get all of your favorite columnists on schedule for their weekly submissions.
Your Sunday publication will remain as you received it today, four sections of news, sports, real estate information and business news. The only difference going forward will be that state and national news and sports will be found in your Highlands News-Sun, not in separate sections are full of news that you don’t want.
Your daily comics and puzzles that you are so fond of will continue to be found in the Highlands News-Sun, and your Sunday Funnies will continue to be included in your Sunday publication.
We have had more than a few concerns voiced about the content of The News Wire section, and have heard several complaints about high school sports from areas that are not in Highlands County. Those two sections will no longer be part of your daily publication.
We have taken a close look at those concerns, as well as the results of our survey, and while we can’t control the news, we can have better control the stories we will provide our readers.
And by the way, the lucky winner of the $100 drawing asked that her photo not be taken so to honor that wish, we will also not reveal her name.
