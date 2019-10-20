Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — The Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) added a new administrative assistant in the hiring of Chantel Brutus, who replaced Dana Knight earlier this year. Brutus joins the TDC with nine years of experience in an office setting providing customer support and service most recently in a medical office.
“Chantel has quickly adapted to the TDC office while learning the nuances of the Highlands County tourism industry and government procedures,” said Highlands County’s Development Services Director Ben Dunn, who oversees the TDC. “She is a quick learner, and we are very fortunate to have her on our team.”
Raised in Sebring and Jupiter, Brutus graduated from Jupiter High School and attended Palm Beach State College and South Florida Community College. She resides in Sebring with her husband and daughter.
For more information about the TDC, visit www.VisitSebring.com or call 863-402-6909.
