When they meet Saturday night in one of several intriguing games in the penultimate week of the NFL season, the Ravens and Chargers will be chasers. By Sunday night, they could be leaders.
Baltimore (8-6) trails Pittsburgh (8-5-1) by a half-game in the AFC North. The Chargers (11-3) are tied with Kansas City for the AFC West lead — and the conference’s best record — but the Chiefs hold the tiebreaker.
So the winner will be in solid position for the playoffs; LA already is in. Plus, the Steelers and Chiefs have very difficult road tests.
“They’re playing outstanding football,” Ravens safety Eric Weddle said of his former team. “We’ve got everything in our hands, as do they, so it’s going to be an amazing game, one that will define where our season goes from there.”
Baltimore, ranked 12th in the AP Pro32 poll, is a 4½-point underdog at the No. 2 Chargers, who have had an extended rest after a sensational comeback win at Kansas City on Dec. 13. Pick is the Chargers, 27-24.
No. 27 Cincinnati (plus 7) at No. 16 Cleveland. Hard to believe we’re going with Browns as our top choice. We are. Best Bet: Browns, 23-13.
No. 20 Green Bay (minus 1) at No. 29 New York Jets. See this as Upset Special: J-E-T-S, 20-17.
No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (minus 14) at No. 32 Arizona. Rams’ offense needs to wake up for 60 minutes. This is the time. Rams, 40-10.
No. 8 Pittsburgh (plus 5 1-2) at No. 1 New Orleans. Saints’ offense needs to wake up for 60 minutes. This is the time. Saints, 34-24.
No. 6 Houston (plus 2 1-2) at No. 15 Philadelphia. Such a huge game for both sides. In Foles we trust. Eagles, 24-23.
No. 3 Kansas City (minus 2 1-2) at No. 10 Seattle. Chiefs could go from No. 1 seed to wild card, especially if they lose here. Seahawks, 26-24.
