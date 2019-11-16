Charlotte A. Swigart
Charlotte A. Swigart, 87, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Gratiot, Wisconsin passed away Nov. 14, 2019 at AdventHealth in Tampa, Florida following a massive stroke on Nov. 12, 2019.
Charlotte was born Aug. 20, 1932 in Farmersburg, Indiana, the daughter of Russell and Dorothy (Bailey) Archer. Charlotte grew up in rural Pimento, Indiana where she graduated from Blackhawk High School. She was the valedictorian of her class and a four-year cheerleader for her high school basketball team.
She was united in marriage to Donald Swigart on Sept. 21, 1950 at her parents’ home. In 1959, Donald and Charlotte, along with Don’s sister Sharon and her husband Charles Davis, moved to southern Wisconsin to form Swigart & Davis Farms. They milked cows and raised corn and soybeans. After six years they stopped the dairy part of the farming operation and concentrated on raising corn, soybeans and beef cattle.
Don and Charlotte retired in 1994 at which time they relocated to Sebring, Florida full time.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald of Sebring, Florida; son, Gary of Gratiot, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Laurie (Roger) Swigart of Woodbury, Minnesota; daughters, Lisa (Randy) Sperry of Sheridan, Illinois and Susan (David) Teutschmann of Hastings, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one sister, Rita (Norm Erdei) Blanton of Lake Placid, Florida; one brother, Buck (Debbie) Archer of The Villages, Florida; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Arlene Barrington of Brazil, Indiana and Sharon and Charles Davis of Gratiot, Wisconsin; and close cousin, Barbara (Jim) Morris of Sebring, Florida.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Roger Swigart; and one daughter-in-law, Pam (Gary) Swigart.
Charlotte was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring, Florida. She deeply loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and spent time daily in reading devotions and in prayer. She had many talents, some of which included oil painting, cooking, cake decorating and crocheting. She was a great farm helper driving tractors and trucks. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her until we all meet again through Jesus.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Charlotte will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Sebring, Florida with Pastor Derick Lambert officiating.
A visitation will be held on Sunday preceding the service from 2-3 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date in Union Grove Cemetery, Darlington, Wisconsin. For those who prefer, a memorial has been established in Charlotte’s name.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
