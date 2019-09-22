Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 1871 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $549,500 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This Old Spanish architectural style home on the shores of Lake Jackson in the heart of Sebring exemplifies the charm of a genteel era of days gone by with plaster walls, high ceilings and a clay-tiled sunroom along with modern day updates. The inviting curb appeal reflects all the classic flair of the 1920’s Coral Gables, South Florida charm. The home is situated on a 35,000-square-foot lot with 100 feet of lakefront. Privately tucked away behind a wall with terracotta tile accents, the circular paver driveway leads the way to this historical beauty.
Upon entering the home, you will step into the beautiful sunroom with an abundance of natural light streaming through the newer Andersen windows. There is a second entrance of French doors into the sunroom from the porte-cochere with covered parking on the side of the home. Moving forward from the front door through the sunroom you will see two sets of French doors. One set opens to the formal living room graced by an elegant fireplace. The second set opens to the formal dining room. The flow is ideal when entertaining family and friends. A doorway leads from the dining room to the breakfast room and kitchen.
The kitchen is any chef’s delight and was updated with white cabinetry, solid surface counter tops and a gas stove. A counter separates the breakfast room from the kitchen and features matching built-in cabinets for display and a buffet for serving. Beyond the kitchen is a large laundry room. Natural gas is available for the stove, water heater and dryer.
From the living room, a doorway opens to the hall. Off the hall are several rooms, a den/bonus room, updated hall bathroom with a jetted spa tub, a large bedroom, and a family room. This family room is a flexible space as it was originally a bedroom and playroom and can easily be converted back to a bedroom or continue to use as a family room. French doors open from this area to a large screen porch overlooking the lake. The screened porch extends across the back of the home and is L-shaped with a bar area and entrance to the kitchen. Downstairs, hardwood flooring is in the hallway, bedrooms, kitchen and breakfast room. New carpet has been installed in the living room and dining room. Traditional crown molding is featured throughout the home along with original details such as original glass door knobs.
A staircase from the hallway leads upstairs to the dedicated private master suite and bathroom. The bathroom has been updated with a walk-in shower. There is a dressing room with lots of storage. Upstairs is freshly painted and has new carpet. A small Juliette balcony faces the lake from the master bedroom. The home has approximately 2,600 square feet of living space and 3,800 total square feet.
In addition to the main house there is a detached two-car garage with a quaint guest cottage overlooking the lake. The 600-square-foot cottage has a living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom with the original clawfoot tub. Lakeside is a screened activity room to use while enjoying lake fun. Also included is use of the dock and boat house with a private lift for your boat. The grounds have many varieties of antique camellia bushes that are stunning when in full bloom.
You will enjoy fabulous sunsets in the evenings as the back of the home has a westerly exposure. This very special home has been a memory maker for the same family for the past 40 years and is ready for new owners to start making their own special memories with family and friends in the years to come.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.
