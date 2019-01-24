Sports fans go to great lengths to support their teams, whether they camp out in the stands, tailgate in the parking lot or cheer from home – especially for championship games.
Sports-related parties and game-watch gatherings appeal to sports fans whether their favorite game is hockey, basketball, baseball, football, etc. Game-day refreshments are part and parcel of cheering on a favorite team with fellow fans. Appetizers, chips and beverages are standard fare, but with the variety of recipes available, food for the game can be as fresh and exciting as the action itself.
For chips and dip lovers, this recipe for Chili Con Grafton: Cheddar Dip, courtesy of the Vermont Cheese Council and Grafton Village Cheese, is the perfect pairing for chips and flat breads. It also pairs well with chili and even works as a fondue substitute.
Chili Con Grafton: Cheddar Dip
21/2 lbs Grafton Cheddar, diced or shredded (1 or 2 year aged)
11/3 cups milk
1 cup diced onion
1/2 cup diced Anaheim chiles
1/2 cup sliced jalapenos
1/2 cup tomatoes, diced
2 teaspoons chopped fresh garlic
1 teaspoon ground cumin
11/4 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
Heat the cheese and milk in a double boiler until melted and smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes.
Put mixture in a blender and blend until smooth. Place the dip in a bowl and serve with your favorite chips or vegetable strips.
Option: For a smoky taste, add in some Grafton Maple Smoked Cheddar.
