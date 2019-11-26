SEBRING — To brine or not to brine, to stuff or not to stuff, those are the questions. Actually, there are far more than that, for instance basting, timing and temperature are all questions would-be chefs ask at Thanksgiving time.
Who better to talk turkey with than Chef “Mac” Gentleman of The Palms of Sebring. Mac is famous in Highlands County for his apple dumplings at the Fall Apple Festival and the hundreds of thousands of cookies he bakes for Cookie Fest each year among his other gastronomical delights.
Chef Mac said that when a fresh fowl is available, it should be purchased, but a frozen bird is what most people purchase.
Chef Mac said brining is the key to a moist bird. “There is dry and wet brining,” he said. “With the wet brining method, the skin does not get as crisp. I prefer dry brining.”
Wet brining is a messy process that is an all day commitment; the dry process is less messy but is a two-day commitment. When wet brining, a kosher salt solution with water, wine or other liquids such as molasses are added to reach a desired flavor. The turkey should be submerged into the brine with the breast facing down. The Food Network website said to brine the bird breast down and make sure the cavity fills. Refrigerate overnight or for about 12 hours. Be sure to wipe down the turkey inside and out.
Chef Mac explains how he does the dry brining process.
“Take kosher salt and rub the turkey inside and out with it,” he said. "Wrap it and put it in the refrigerator for a day. On the next day, take the bird out and turn it over and let it sit for several hours. Take the turkey out and wipe off the salt really well and let the bird air out.”
Mac said he likes to use an injector for extra flavor and moisture. “I like Cajun,” he said. “I just use garlic and fresh herbs mixed in butter and inject it.”
He also said he likes to stuff the cavity with sage, thyme, carrots, lemons and other aromatics.
Because every oven is different, cooking will be different. According to Mac, there is no magic wand.
“You just have to stay on top of it,” he said. “Get a calibrated thermometer. Read it in the thickest part of the thigh. The temperature needs to be 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Take it out, wrap and rest it. Make the gravy while the turkey is resting.”
Deep frying turkeys is popular but is dangerous and people really need to know how to measure the oil in order to avoid it overflowing or putting in a bird that is not properly thawed. He recommends leaving that cooking method to the experts.
Another method of cooking a turkey that Mac favors is spatchcock cooking. He explained it as a way that the turkey cooks more evenly and it cuts down on cooking time. This method is great for grilling. With poultry shears, cut the back bone of the turkey and crack the turkey open so it lays flat, season and bake or grill.
To answer the stuffing question, apparently mom was wrong. “Never stuff the turkey,” Mac said. “My mom always did. The problem with stuffing the turkey is the center of the stuffing needs to reach 165 degrees. In order for it to get that hot, the turkey has to reach 200 degrees.” Mac said there is a risk of drying out the turkey if the meat hits 200 degrees.
