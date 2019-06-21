The great Cherokee Nation has a chance to save our Constitution based on the Bible and Judeo Christian laws. The Cherokee Nation was destroyed by the first elected democratic political system. Many Cherokees lost their lives in the Trail of Tears and they also lost many thousands of acres of land, which should be reclaimed. President Trump should consider repayment to the Cherokee Nation. This theft should not stand.

This same political party is trying to destroy us as a nation.

I would ask the Cherokees to vote in a block vote to destroy the Democratic party that destroyed their great nation, that includes all who are part Cherokee.

Billie Jewett

Sebring

