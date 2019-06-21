The great Cherokee Nation has a chance to save our Constitution based on the Bible and Judeo Christian laws. The Cherokee Nation was destroyed by the first elected democratic political system. Many Cherokees lost their lives in the Trail of Tears and they also lost many thousands of acres of land, which should be reclaimed. President Trump should consider repayment to the Cherokee Nation. This theft should not stand.
This same political party is trying to destroy us as a nation.
I would ask the Cherokees to vote in a block vote to destroy the Democratic party that destroyed their great nation, that includes all who are part Cherokee.
Billie Jewett
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
First point: The Constitution was NOT based on Judeo Xtian laws or values Great pains were taken by the Founding Fathers to keep religion and government separate. This myth has circulated far too long but the Right Wing eats it up. This bashing of an opposing political viewpoint shows you insecure and uninformed. The Democratic Party wasn't formed until the 1828 so quit making a fool of yourself. In that, you are consistent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.