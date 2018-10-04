The Avon Park Champions Club is holding the Chet A. Brojek Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 13, at River Greens Golf Club. The four-person scramble will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The cost is $60 per person and includes golf, cart, lunch, refreshments and awards and raffle prizes after golf in the clubhouse. There will also be contests for closest-to-the-pin, closest-to-the line, putting contest, a raffle and 50-50 drawing.
Hole sponsorships are available for $50 or a corporate sponsorship of four enteries and a hole sponsor sign is available for $275.
Make checks payable to the Avon Park Champions Club and mail to 118 S. Lake Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
For questions, email cbrojek@comcast.net or call 863-712-3524.
Healthy Heart 5K run/4K Paws Run
SEBRING — The annual Healthy Heart 5K Run and 4K Paws Run in memory of Jimmy Polatty, will take place this year on Oct. 6 at Highlands Hammock State Park. The 5K begins at 7:45 a.m. and the 4K with your dog starts at 8:15 a.m. First five dogs across the finish line receive a prize. For information, call Jim or Colleen Polatty at 863-386-4927.
Lane Crosson Golf Tournament
The Lane Crosson Memorial Golf tournament will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Pinecrest Golf Club.
The tournament benefits Jade Jackson who is a 20-year-old girl who has been fighting brain cancer since 2013.
Her cousin Lane Crosson was one of her biggest supporters. Jade travels to Augusta, Ga., once a month where she receives treatment in a clinical trial.
The golf tournament is a four-person scramble format and the cost is $240 for each foursome.
The tournament has an 8 a.m. shotgun start and after the round is complete a lunch will be served.
The field is limited to the first 28 teams to register. For information call the Pinecrest Golf Club pro shop at 863-453-7555.
An added feature will be a two-man double-elimination Cornhole Tournament. The cost is $20 pererson.
Come out and support a golf tournament for a great cause.
NU-HOPE Clay Shoot
The Tommy Todd Memorial/NU-HOPE Clay Shoot will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13 at Quail Creek Plantation in Okeechobee. Registration opens at 8:30 am, with a shotgun start at 9:30 am.
Entry fee is $125 per shooter, with a special discount offered to all Law Enforcement participants. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Awards will be given to the highest individual, female, youth, and team scores.
A complimentary grilled sausage breakfast and BBQ Chicken and Ribs lunch is provided for all registered participants.
Up for bid at the silent auction is a Remington 870 Express Pump Action Shotgun, donated by Shawn Martz and Bryan’s Outdoor World of Lake Wales, combined with an overnight stay at Quail Creek Plantation, donated by Quail Creek.
The winner of the annual Gun Raffle Package, provided by The Gun Rack of Sebring, will also be drawn.
This year’s gun is a Henry 22 LR Lever Action Riffle and Scope. Tickets for the gun raffle are available for $5 each or 5 for $20, and may be obtained by contacting NU-HOPE.
NU-HOPE wishes to thank the following members of the NU-HOPE Heartland Alliance for Aging for helping to make this event possible: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, Bowman Steel, ABC Appliances, CenterState Bank, and Heacock Insurance.
For more information, please contact Laurie Murphy at (863) 382-2134 or via email at MurphyL@nuhope.org.
So come on out, join us for the NU-HOPE Clay Shoot, and have fun while helping seniors to remain vital members of our community!
After School Tennis
The after school tennis program at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring is going on.
The program is run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis. The four-week programs are for youngsters ages 4-18. Tiny tots, ages 4-6, are Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37.
Future champs, ages 6-12, are offered Monday’s through Friday’s from 4 to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-tournament academy is Wednesday’s from 4 to 5:30 and the cost is $60. High school team level is Thursday’s from 4 to 5:30 and the cost is $60.
For more information, contact Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282
Lake June Youth Baseball/Softball
Lake June Youth Baseball/softball will be having its annual meeting to elect new board members and officers.
The meeting will be held Wednesday Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at Lake June Complex above the concession stand. If you are interested in being on the board we look forward to seeing you.
