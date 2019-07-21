TUSTIN, Calif. — Friday, Chevrolet fulfills the long-term promise of the iconic Corvette with the introduction of the 2020 Stingray, the brand’s first-ever production mid-engine Corvette. The sum of everything that came before it, the 2020 Stingray is re-imagined to bring customers new levels of performance, technology, craftsmanship and luxury.
From front- to mid-engine, in under three seconds
“Corvette has always represented the pinnacle of innovation and boundary-pushing at GM. The traditional front-engine vehicle reached its limits of performance, necessitating the new layout,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “In terms of comfort and fun, it still looks and feels like a Corvette, but drives better than any vehicle in Corvette history. Customers are going to be thrilled with our focus on details and performance across the board.”
The new mid-engine layout gives the 2020 Stingray:
• Better weight distribution, with the rear weight bias enhancing performance in a straight line and on the track.
• Better responsiveness and sense of control due to driver positioning closer to the front axle, almost on top of the front wheels.
• The fastest 0-60 time of any entry Corvette ever — under three seconds when equipped with Z51 Performance Package.
• A race car-like view of the road due to lower positioning of the hood, instrument panel and steering wheel. Excellent forward sightlines throughout the vehicle for both driver and passenger.
• An enhancement of Corvette’s traditional utility strengths, with dual trunks for a total of 12.6 cubic feet of cargo volume, ideal for luggage or two sets of golf clubs
Design inspired by racing and aeronautics
The 2020 Stingray’s exterior has a bold, futuristic expression with mid-engine exotic proportions, but it is still unmistakably Corvette. It’s lean and muscular, with an athletic sculptural shape conveying a sense of motion and power from every angle.
“As America’s most iconic performance nameplate, redesigning the Corvette Stingray from the ground up presented the team a historic opportunity, something Chevrolet designers have desired for over 60 years,” said Michael Simcoe, vice president of Global Design, General Motors. “It is now the best of America, a new arrival in the mid-engine sports car class. We know Corvette can stand tall with the best the world has to offer.”
A supercar level of craftsmanship, premium materials and attention to detail were critical in designing every component of the Stingray. The new location of the engine is truly the focal point for the car’s design. It’s the heart of this next generation Corvette and it sits like a jewel in a showcase, visible through the large rear hatch window. The added attention to detail optimized the appearance of every wire, tube, bolt and fastener, similar to those found in modern track and all-road motorcycle design.
Some additional design touchpoints include:
• Low profile headlamps designed around all-new projectors.
• Completely hidden door, hood and hatch releases do not disrupt the sculpted design.
• Large side air intakes for engine cooling and aerodynamic performance.
• A-pillar shape that communicates speed and assists in visibility.
• Large rear hatch that showcases the engine with seven air vents.
• Quad exhaust tips located on the vehicle’s outboard ends.
• Dual-element LED taillamps with animated turn signals.
True to its aeronautical and racing roots, the 2020 Stingray’s canopy-forward stance was inspired by F22s, F35s and other modern fighter jets and Formula One racing. Other classic Corvette signatures adapted to the Stingray include a distinctive face that communicates the purpose of the vehicle’s mission, a classic horizontal crease, aggressive front fenders and familiar positioning of the dual-element headlamps.
The interior is further enhanced by:
• A cockpit that has not only migrated forward by 16.5 inches, but envelops the driver, conveying the high performance and aeronautic theme
• Vertical climate controls and ultra-thin vents minimize the height of the instrument panel, creating a low, spacious interior.
• A new, squared-off, two-spoke, small diameter steering wheel that enables an unobscured view of the 12-inch reconfigurable cluster display
The 2020 Stingray boasts premium interior materials executed at a high level of quality and craftsmanship:
• Hand-wrapped, cut-and-sew leather components with thick press stitching.
• Generous use of real metal.
• Stainless steel speaker grilles with Bose Performance Series audio system.
• Carbon fiber trim on the GT2 and Competition Sport Seats.
• The choice of either real aluminum or real carbon fiber for console and door trim plates.
Customers can create their own design statement, with the most personalization options ever for Corvette:
• 12 exterior colors — Torch Red, Arctic White, Black, Blade Silver Metallic, Shadow Gray, Ceramic Matrix Gray, Long Beach Red, Elkhart Lake Blue and Sebring Orange — plus three all-new colors: Rapid Blue, Zeus Bronze and Accelerate Yellow.
• Six interior color themes: Jet Black, Sky Cool Gray, Adrenaline Red, Natural/ Natural Dipped, Two-Tone Blue and Morello Red.
• Six seat belt colors: Black, Blue, Natural, Torch Red, Yellow and Orange.
• Two optional stitch packages: Yellow and Red. Standard black interiors have Sky Cool Gray stitching.
Three seat options:
• GT1 – a sporty style that emphasizes comfort while providing good support for performance driving situations. Features Mulan leather trim, optional two-way lumbar support and wing adjustment.
• GT2 – a first for Corvette, these seats have a racing-inspired look with comfort for long trips courtesy of dual density foam. They include carbon fiber trim, a Napa leather insert, Mulan leather bolsters, a jet black-painted seat back, two-way lumbar support and wing adjustment, plus heating and ventilation.
• Competition Sport – designed for the serious track-focused driver, these seats include aggressive bolsters, full Napa seating surfaces and carbon fiber trim on the headrest, heating and ventilation, along with an all-new durable performance textile inspired by Kevlar vests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.