By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs rolled into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night knowing Indianapolis was missing a bunch of defensive backs to injuries and quite confident Patrick Mahomes could pick apart the Colts’ backups.
Turned out it was Indianapolis that dominated a bunch of Kansas City second-stringers.
One by one, the Chiefs lost crucial players on both sides of the ball, and the Colts took advantage of their flailing backups. The result was a 19-13 victory not only ended Kansas City’s incredible run of scoring at least 26 points in 22 straight games, but also proved Mahomes and Co. are fallible.
“We got beat in about every phase you can get beat this evening,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
It wasn’t entirely their fault.
Yes, the Chiefs were flagged 11 times for 125 yards. Yes, they lost a fumble when LeSean McCoy had the ball poked loose deep in Indianapolis territory. Yes, their defensive backs kept getting beat by the fleet of Colts wide receivers, resulting in big completions or yet more penalties.
But those miscues often came with a bunch of backups on the field.
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was the first to leave the game, unable to press through a hamstring injury that left him questionable to play at all. He was joined on the sideline later by Byron Pringle, who caught six passes for 103 yards and a score before ending up in the concussion protocol.
Meanwhile, top wide receiver Tyreek Hill took part in pregame warmups following his first week of practice since Week 1. But his collarbone injury is still healing and Hill was again inactive.
The Chiefs are in the midst of a brutal grind highlighted by four prime-time matchups in a six-week stretch. They play red-hot Houston next Sunday, then visit Denver on a short week, followed by a Sunday night game against Green Bay, a visit from Minnesota and a Monday night game against the Chargers.
All before they get their bye and a chance to really get healthy.
“Obviously we have to move on pretty quickly. We’re still early in the season,” said Mahomes, who dismissed the seriousness of his ailing ankle, the same one he hurt in Week 1 against Jacksonville. “This loss hurts a lot but there’s a long way to go. This is something we’ll learn from.”
